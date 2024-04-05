New book ‘Unhumans’ recounts cannibalism horrors in politically correct CCP

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2024

[The following Excerpt from the new book “Unhumans” was posted on Telegram by author Jack Posobiec.]

While most information about the Chinese Cultural Revolution is suppressed today by the Chinese Communist Party, one incident has leaked out, despite the party’s best efforts. At the peak of the hysteria during the socialist campaign, anti-socialists were killed, their bodies defiled, and then they were eaten in what have become known as “human flesh banquets”

This horrific phenomenon reportedly took place in the remote southeastern province of Guangxi. According to a manuscript obtained by AFP, a retired CCP cadre wrote that during the Cultural Revolution in Guangxi:

“There were beheadings, beatings, live burials, stonings, drownings, boilings, group slaughters, disembowellings, digging out hearts, livers, genitals, slicing off flesh, blowing up with dynamite, and more, with no method unused.”

In total, it is estimated that 100,000 to 150,000 people were slaughtered in Guangxi alone; women and teenage girls were subjected to public gang rapes and men were publicly castrated. The Cultural Revolution was particularly brutal in Guangxi because two rival military and civilian factions emerged in the province, each purporting to be the true revolutionaries fighting to defend Chairman Mao.

One faction supported General Wei Guoqing, the chairman of the province, and the other opposed him. The opposition faction was supported by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai. These two factions then began waging war on one another, each receiving support from a civilian base in various parts of the province. Each accused the other of being counter-revolutionary traitors to Mao’s socialist ideals.

According to documents smuggled out of China by Chinese scholar Zheng Yi after the Tiananmen Square Massacre, local government offices had investigated the ritual cannibalism in the 1980s and knew what had happened there. The New York Times reported in 1993:

“At some high schools, students killed their principals in the school courtyard and then cooked and ate the bodies to celebrate a triumph over ‘counterrevolutionaries,’ the documents report. Government-run cafeterias are said to have displayed bodies dangling on meat hooks and to have served human flesh to employees.”

“The incidents reported from Guangxi were apparently the most extensive episodes of cannibalism in the world in the last century or more. They were also different from any others in that those who took part were not motivated by hunger or psychopathic illness. Instead, the actions appeared to be ideological: the cannibalism, which the documents say took place in public, was often organized by local Communist Party officials, and people apparently took part together to prove their revolutionary ardor.”

In 1993, journalist and scholar John Gittings visited Guangxi and spoke to a local who knew of the killings some 28-years earlier. The local told him, “We ate more people than anywhere else in China.” (The Guardian, Nov. 27, 1993)

