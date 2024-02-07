Nevada primary: Nikki Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates’ by 32 points

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2024

Nevada’s state-mandated primary, which was held on Tuesday, does not result in the awarding of any delegates for the Republican National Convention in July. The Nevada Republican Party chose to keep its traditional caucuses in place. The delegates will be awarded at Thursday’s caucuses.

So, with Donald Trump off the ballot on Tuesday, Nikki Haley’s campaign could have picked up some much-needed momentum.

What happened is the opposite of momentum.

Haley lost to “none of these candidates” by 32 points.

“It has been a while since the political world was treated to such a humiliating, embarrassing, and utterly overwhelming defeat than Nikki Haley suffered yesterday in Nevada,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “Birdbrain was crushed by ‘none of these candidates’ by over a 2-1 margin, which led to some devastating headlines mocking her ridiculous campaign.”

“Brutal. And if all that wasn’t enough, the Haley campaign admitted they intentionally disrespected the people of Nevada by not campaigning in the state because they didn’t think Nevadans were worth their time and energy,” Cheung added.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald congratulated the campaign of “none of the above” Tuesday night, saying he thought they did a bang-up job.

“I think the Republican voters spoke, and there will be more to come Thursday night,” McDonald told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The only candidates on the ballot for the caucuses on Thursday will be Trump and Ryan Binkley.

Binkley is the CEO and Co-Founder of Generational Group, a mergers and acquisition (M&A) firm. He and his wife, Ellie, founded Create Church 10 years ago, where they serve as lead pastors.

Haley’s campaign called Thursday’s caucuses a “game rigged for Trump.”

