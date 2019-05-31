Nevada governor, a Democrat, vetoes National Popular Vote bill

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2019

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 30 vetoed legislation that was intended to commit Nevada’s six electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote.

Sisolak, a Democrat, vetoed Assembly Bill 186, under which Nevada would have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

“Once effective, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Fourteen states, plus the District of Columbia, have formally joined the compact, representing 189 electoral votes. According to its terms, the compact becomes official when that number hits 270, or enough votes to elect the president.

Related: Scheme to eliminate Electoral College now has 15 states on board, May 29, 2019

“As Nevada’s governor, I am obligated to make such decisions according to my own conscience. In cases like this, where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada,” Sisolak said.

The bill was approved 23-17 in the state Assembly and 12-8 in the state Senate.

Current compact states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Similar legislation has been introduced in at least nine other states.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: 21

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments