Netflix documentary: Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2020

Former President Bill Clinton hung out with Jeffrey Epstein on the wealthy pedophile’s Caribbean island where underage girls were allegedly sexually abused, according to a Netflix documentary.

Clinton has admitted that he took trips on the late pedophile’s so-called “Lolita Express” private jet but has denied he visited Epstein’s “Orgy Island.”

The documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” features an interview with the island’s longtime information technology worker who says he personally saw the former president on the island, Little St. James, with Epstein.

“Jeffrey Epstein, he was a guy who concealed his deviance very well — but he didn’t conceal it that well,” the worker says.

The documentary states that Clinton was seen with Epstein in the porch area of the pedophiles’s villa home on the island. The same area is where Epstein is said to have held sex parties with other guests, including underage girls, according to The Sun.

The four-part series was set to be released on Netflix on May 27

Previously, Virginia Roberts Giuffre – who claims she became Epstein’s “sex slave” at age 17 – said in legal papers that she recalled seeing Clinton on the island.

Giuffre alleged she had dinner with the former president, Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and two other women from New York on the island on one occasion. She claimed she later saw Clinton “strolling into the darkness with two beautiful girls around either arm.”

Last July, Clinton’s office issued a statement confirming he had taken trips to Europe, Asia and Africa aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” – and had briefly visited Epstein’s New York City apartment – but was accompanied by Clinton Foundation staff and Secret Service agents each time, according to the New York Post.

Photos emerged in January of Clinton posing on the steps of Epstein’s “Lolita Express” with Maxwell in 2002.

In another image, Clinton is seen with his arm round Chauntae Davies, who has told how she was recruited to be Epstein’s personal masseuse and sex slave. Davies told The Sun in January that Epstein used his jet to get close to influential people while he also flew underage girls to and from his Caribbean island and many homes where he would abuse them.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Davies said. “Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around.”

Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his New York City jail cell last August, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.

Clinton’s office has previously insisted he knew “nothing about the terrible crimes” of Epstein.

