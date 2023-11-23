Netherlands populist Geert Wilders elected in landslide, vows to end ‘asylum tsunami’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2023

Less than a week after populist Javier Milei’s stunning landslide victory in Argentina, the party of Netherlands populist leader Geert Wilders soared to victory.

Globalists are reportedly dismayed at the realization that voters are rejecting their platform as Wilders campaigned heavily on anti-mass immigration and anti-Islamification.

Wilders’ Party for Freedom (PVV) is confirmed the largest political force in the country by a considerable margin after Wednesday’s vote.The PVV more than doubled the number of seats taken since the last election, taking 37 in the 150-seat Dutch parliament.

Wilders’ positions are often compared to those of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The PVV’s platform includes calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers, and migrant pushbacks at Dutch borders. It also advocates the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands.

“Voters said, ‘We are sick of it. Sick to our stomachs,’ ” Wilder said, adding he was now on a mission to end the “asylum tsunami,” referring to the migration issue that came to dominate his campaign.

“The Dutch will be No. 1 again,” Wilders added. “The people must get their nation back.”

The European Conservative noted in a post-election analysis: “On Thursday morning, the Dutch—and indeed, the European—Left woke up to a healthy dose of reality check from democracy. The Dutch people forcefully gave their support to a party and a man who had been demonized for nearly two decades as an extreme-right, populist Islamophobe who had no place in the country’s political scene. It seems, however, that the divide between the people’s will and the arrogance of the establishment was never greater, as evidenced by last night’s landslide results.”

The analysis added: “Similarly to how Democrats were entirely convinced of Hillary Clinton’s victory—with Newsweek prematurely distributing 125,000 copies of its special issue, titled Madam President—BBC reported that (Dilan) Yesilgöz’s staff was already raising glasses to the Netherlands’ first female PM, only to find out the people have something very different in their mind.”

Before he can take power as prime minister, Wilders must form a coalition government, which will be tough as so-called “mainstream” parties are reluctant to join forces with him and his part. The size of his victory strengthens Wilders’ hand in any negotiations, analysts say.

Wilders called on other parties to constructively engage in coalition talks. Pieter Omtzigt, a former centrist Christian Democrat who built his own New Social Contract party in three months to take an estimated 20 seats, said he would be open to talks.

Wednesday’s vote was a major setback for one of the EU’s premier globalists, Dutch social democrat leader Frans Timmermans, whose GreenLeft party won only 25 seats.

Timmermans was until recently a vice-president of the European Commission and architect of the EU’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte won 24 seats.

Rutte was replaced by Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, a former refugee from Turkey who could have become the country’s first female prime minister had her party won the most votes. Instead, it was forecast to lose 11 seats to end up with 23.

Elections for the EU parliament will be held in June 2024 and will be a new test of Wilders’ popularity.

Globalists are reportedly highly anxious that members of conservative parties including the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, France, and Hungary could form a powerful group in the EU parliament.

“We can expect at least a consolidation of right-wing populists, even an increase in their number of seats in the European Parliament, said Nathalie Brack of Brussels Free University.

The PVV does not have any seats in the current parliament, but next year they could join the National Rally (RN) of France’s Marine Le Pen and Germany’s AFD in the assembly’s Identity and Democracy group.

“Bring on June 2024!” exclaimed French RN MEP Jordan Bardella in a social media post hailing Wilders’ win as a “beautiful defeat” for supporters of immigration and Islamism.

