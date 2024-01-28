Navarro says his 4-month sentence is aimed at putting Trump in prison

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2024

Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro said the Biden Administration’s unprecedented lawfare campaign is aimed at imprisoning Donald Trump and anyone who helps him.

“I am the first senior White House adviser ever to be charged with this alleged crime,” Navarro told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday.

Navarro on Thursday was sentenced to four months in prison. He was convicted for contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama appointee, handed down the sentence.

