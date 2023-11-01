Musk: Twitter was ‘like Pravda … a state publication’; George Soros ‘fundamentally hates humanity’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2023

Before he took over the reins at Twitter, Elon Musk said the social media platform was “completely” under the control of the far Left and was essentially a “state publication.”

“The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public,” Musk said on the Halloween edition of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“And it was whatever, everything was like Pravda basically, a state publication, is the way to think of old Twitter. A state publication,” Musk added.

Musk initiated an acquisition of the social media company on April 14, 2022, and concluded it on Oct. 27, 2022. He paid $44 billion.

“There was basically oppression of any views that, even I would say, be considered middle-of-the-road,” Musk continued, adding “certainly, anything on the right, and I’m not talking about far-right, I’m just talking mildly right.”

“Republicans were suppressed at 10 times the rate of Democrats. That’s because old Twitter was fundamentally controlled by the far-left. It was, like, completely controlled by the far-left,” Musk said.

Musk also said that leftist billionaire George Soros “fundamentally hates humanity” and that he advances agendas that “erode the fabric of civilization.”

.@elonmusk says that “The degree to which Twitter was simply an arm of the government was not well understood by the public” and “Republicans were suppressed at ten times the rate of Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/eg4GsJqHzd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 31, 2023

MUST WATCH: Elon Musk tells Joe Rogan that George Soros “fundamentally hates humanity” and that he advances agendas that “erode the fabric of civilization.” Musk also points out that Soros’ key skill is spotting arbitrage opportunities. He saw that it was a better return on… pic.twitter.com/eLdih1TxJc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 31, 2023

(Watch the full podcast here.)

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism