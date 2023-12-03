MTG to Tucker Carlson: ‘Congress is dirtier than you think’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 3, 2023

The Democrat Party is attempting to obliterate America and everything it stands for and Republicans aren’t doing much to stop it, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Tucker Carlson in the former Fox News host’s latest episode on X.

“Here’s why I hate Republicans right now. They don’t do a damn thing to stop it, Tucker,” Greene said. “They campaign on it every single cycle. They talk about it. They go on the news and say all these wonderful sounding things to their voters and their donors. They do their committee hearing five-minute clips and post it all over social media and then they send red meat fundraising emails and no one does a damn thing to stop the agenda that is literally killing Americans, killing Americans every day.”

Ep. 43 You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that. pic.twitter.com/F9Q0Xvo9m2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 30, 2023

