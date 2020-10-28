MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Conservative white women should keep their mouth shut

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2020

It appears MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace has joined many of her leftist media colleagues in line to audition for Minister of Propaganda in a Biden/Harris administration.

Wallace on Monday slammed the Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan for daring to criticize Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Wallace said that conservative white women should keep their mouths shut on certain topics.

Noonan, a former speechwriter and special assistant to President Ronald Reagan, penned a column which painted Harris as unserious.

“She’s dancing with drum lines and beginning rallies with ‘Wassup, Florida!’ ” Noonan wrote. “She’s throwing her head back and laughing a loud laugh, especially when nobody said anything funny. She’s the younger candidate going for the younger vote, and she’s going for a Happy Warrior vibe, but she’s coming across as insubstantial, frivolous. When she started to dance in the rain onstage, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Mary J. Blige’s ‘Work That,’ it was embarrassing.”

Wallace said Noonan has no business talking about something she knows “jack bleep about.”

“I don’t know if right-wing Twitter can handle this, I’ll give them a second to get their tweeting fingers ready,” Wallace said. “OK, here it goes. When you’re a white woman and you’re a Republican, there’s just certain stuff culturally that you don’t know jack bleep about, and you should keep your mouth shut when other people dance. And what is that line about dancing to a drum beat? This, to me, felt tone-deaf, it felt nasty, it felt personal and it felt bitchy.”

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, agreed, stating, “I have never been more disappointed in a woman that I thought I admired in my life.”

Wallace claimed it caused her “physical pain” to read Noonan’s piece.

“She’s someone I don’t just admire, I revere her words,” she said. “Some of the speeches she’s written I have devoted to memory. So to hear her take out her very skilled cudgel and smash it against a woman who has broken the kind of barriers that every one of us have faced — Peggy, too — is searing for me.”

