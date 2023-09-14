Mountain of evidence points to George Soros’s leverage over the Biden Administration

Special to WorldTribune.com, September 17, 2023

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Who besides the Chinese Communist Party and Barack Obama are filling the vacuum of power at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.?

One should never overlook one sugar daddy with deep pockets for death-to-America causes who also gets results.

Here’s an updated overview of how globalist billionaire George Soros is able to exert control over the installed presidency of Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris.

In no particular order:

Alexander Soros, son of George and anointed heir to his Open Society Foundations empire, has reportedly visited the White House more than 20 times since Biden became president.

Here’s what happened as young Alex was being elevated to the OSF throne. The Washington Free Beacon reported on Sept. 1:

Vice President Kamala Harris recently hosted a group of prominent Democratic donors, including the progressive megadonor Alex Soros and his supermodel “roommate,” at a small gathering at her private residence, according to newly released visitor logs.

The Soros family scion and Savannah Huitema, an “American stunner” who has walked the runways of Europe, visited Harris’s residence on May 31, according to the logs. The visit came days before Soros was announced as the new leader of his father George’s philanthropy, the Open Society Foundations.

And here’s a picture of Alex and Kamala from August 2020, shortly after she was officially nominated to be vice president on the Biden Democratic ticket:

Also from the Free Beacon:

Alexander Soros… has met five times with Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer since December 2021, according to White House visitor logs. The most recent meeting was on Feb. 9, the same day President Biden hosted Brazil’s left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The younger Soros was accompanied by Pedro Abramovay, the director of Open Society’s Rio De Janeiro office and a former official in Lula’s previous administration.

George Soros has just completed a purchase of two major newspapers in Poland. Biden administration Secretary of State Antony Blinken has used his high office to pressure Poland to abandon efforts to limit foreign ownership of Polish media outlets. Blinken’s father, Donald Blinken, who served as Ambassador to Hungary in the Bill Clinton White House, had extensive and very intimate Soros ties.

How extensive? The archive for Soros’ Central European University in Hungary is named the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives in honor of Blinken and his second wife.

Judicial Watch reported in Sept. 2022:

During a highly publicized Mexican border visit to address the record-breaking migrant crisis, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas secretly met with influential open border groups including nonprofits funded by leftwing billionaire George Soros….

Among the 14 attendees at the Mayorkas meeting was Juanita Valdez-Cox, Executive Director of La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), an affiliate of the influential National Council of La Raza (NCLR), which changed its name to a less divisive UnidosUS. LUPE’s website lists Soros’s Open Society Institute as a partner organization. Also present was Olivia Peña, an attorney and co-director with the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, which received $80,000 from the Soros Fund Charitable Foundation in 2020.

Dominant establishment newspaper The Sacramento Bee reported in 2018:

Sen. Kamala Harris and billionaire philanthropist and hedge fund manager George Soros appear to be aligned politically in the Sacramento County district attorney’s race.

Harris on Monday endorsed a local prosecutor challenging incumbent Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who has come under fire by protestors in the wake of the Stephon Clark shooting.

The challenger is Noah Phillips, a Democrat and county prosecutor who has similar views as Harris on the issue of racial bias in policing….

Soros in recent years has become a major contributor to local district attorney candidates who believe in reducing racial disparities in law enforcement. Politico reported in 2016 that among his goals is “reshaping the American justice system.”

Dominant establishment newspaper The Los Angeles Times in 2014 provided more compelling information on the Soros-Harris alliance to water down criminal law in California:

By early 2012, a four-year, $16-million campaign to change California criminal policy was launched.

The California Endowment, the Rosenberg Foundation and Soros’ Open Society Foundations were joined by the Ford Foundation and Atlantic Philanthropies, which is backed by Chuck Feeney, a founder of Duty Free Shoppers Ltd.

With more than $3.7 billion in assets and a record of financing drug legalization efforts around the world, Soros’ foundations were the biggest player. A Soros representative was put on the three-person board steering the “campaign,” according to a campaign official.

The coalition created an organization called Californians for Safety & Justice to coordinate the campaign….

In 2013, Soros provided money to create a new organization called Vote Safe to launch Proposition 47. Soros… has a representative on Vote Safe’s three-member advisory board. The campaign manager for both Citizens for Safety and Justice and Vote Safe is Lenore Anderson, [a] former aide to Kamala Harris who once ran the public safety offices in San Francisco and Oakland. Anderson said the ballot initiative was encouraged by polls that showed a softening in public attitudes toward criminal punishment.

The New York Observer in 2017 related how then-California Attorney General Harris in 2013 refused to prosecute a bank co-owned by Soros and run by future Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suspected of manipulating legal documents to illegally foreclose on homeowners with delinquent mortgages:

In 2011, Mnuchin’s wife at the time, Heather Mnuchin, gave $8,750 to Harris’ 2011 campaign. OneWest Bank donated $6,500 to Harris’ 2011 election. Heather Mnuchin also donated $850 to Harris’ 2014 election for California attorney general….

In 2014, Soros and hedge fund billionaire John Paulson sold OneWest for $3.4 billion. In 2015, Soros donated the maximum amount to Harris’ Senate campaign. Also in 2015, Harris spoke at Soros’ 2020 Vision Conference in San Francisco with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and at Soros’ Democracy Alliance Conference.

In Nov. 2021, WorldTribune. com noted of Kamala Harris’s trip to France for the Paris Peace Forum, an event funded by Soros:

Amazingly, Harris – the sitting Vice President of the United States of America – had to pre-record a speech for a Soros political front group whose meeting last week she was forced to miss because she had to fly to France to attend a Soros international conference instead.

The National Pulse in 2020 reported that then-Sen. Joe Biden in 2002 publicly praised Soros’s Open Society Institute in a speech to the American-Iranian Council:

Joe Biden, at the time a Delaware Senator and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, “applauded” George Soros’s Open Society Institute, noting the organization was “important” and played a “critical role” in forging U.S.-Iran relations…. The former Veep remarked:

“We should continue to encourage citizen exchanges. A two-track circuit has developed in recent years and it is important to keep it going. Organizations such as the American-Iranian Council, the Open Society Institute, the Nixon Center, they’ve all played a critical role, and I applaud them all.”

From an Influence Watch dossier on Biden administration staffer Alex Cristobal:

Cristobal… is a Democratic Party operative who is the Biden administration’s White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary and a Special Assistant to the President as of November 2021. Prior to joining the Biden Administration, Alex worked as a member of the Biden-Harris Transition Team and as a senior advisor to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign from 2019 to 2020….

Alex [previously] worked as a program officer at the Open Society Foundations, which was created and is principally funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Cristobal stepped down from his government post in May 2022.

There is every reason to believe that Joe Biden’s ties to George Soros’s orbit date back as far as the 1970s, when he was a young senator. WorldTribune. com reported in 2021:

Joe and Jill Biden married in 1977 and at former California Rep. and Democrat firebrand Tom Lantos’ insistence they “honeymooned” in then-communist Hungary… Isn’t that a bit strange?…

Lantos soon after got his start in Washington politics by working on Biden’s staff in 1978. Biden liked to joke that he worked for Lantos, not the other way around.

Lantos was a close personal friend of George Soros. When Soros was called to testify before the House Banking Committee in 1994 on his sketchy speculating practices, Lantos, who had become a U.S. congressman, greeted him with a gushing introduction that “set the tone for the committee’s gentle questioning,” it was reported at the time.

The web is tighter still, and helps explain Biden’s choice to run his State Department:

The Soros-Lantos-Biden connection can be seen in action today. The Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives contains a Lantos 1994 letter to Biden highly endorsing Donald Blinken’s nomination to be Ambassador to Hungary.

Biden has very oddly been an especially vocal champion of the transgender movement. His support dates back years, well before the still fringe and bizarre cause became fashionable among the cultural Left.

As WorldTribune.com detailed in Sept. 2022, George Soros has long funded the transgender aberration.

And not so coincidentally, his good friend Tom Lantos, the man who was also so close to Joe Biden, is regarded as a genuine trailblazer in the normalization of this warped agenda:

From a 2008 homage to Lantos upon his death published by San Francisco LGBTQ publication The Bay Area Reporter:

“According to a statement from the National Transgender Advocacy Coalition, Lantos was the author and sponsor of the very first legislative language introduced into Congress that mentioned ‘gender identity’ in early 2000. It was a resolution that condemned human rights abuses internationally ‘on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.’”

All this does not even begin to scratch the surface of Soros’s stranglehold on Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the presidential administration put into office after the most fraud-riddled election in American history.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish