Mother of slain Marine calls for Trump’s return: ‘We need him’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2021

The mother of a Marine who was killed in the Kabul bombing amid Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan said the United States needs Donald Trump now more than ever.

“We need the corrupt pseudo president gone,” Kathy McCollum, mother of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, said of Biden.

“President Trump has to run. My son should not be gone,” McCollum said.

“President Trump would never have allowed this to happen. We need him back in office to save this country. Just like he said years ago on Oprah. He would run when our country needed him. We need him.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. military assets from Afghanistan was the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”

“When you look at Afghanistan and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason,” Trump said, adding that military “parents – they want to speak with me – they don’t want to speak with Biden. They’re just devastated.”

Asked if he would run in the 2024 election, Trump said: “It is getting to a point where we really have no choice.”

Kathy McCollum added in her Telegram post: “I can’t live with knowing my son’s life was taken for nothing. So Biden could repay his debt to China. They will now have full control of Afghanistan and my son will be a sacrificial lamb. My son was murdered for Biden optics. I will become more vocal soon. Grieving and not sure I can control my mouth. But watched Biden disrespect my son while I was standing across from him and he was checking his watch, and then Pelosi denying my son recognition and turning her back. Just as she tore up Donald’s speech. We cannot give up our country. So even if no one gets back with me. I will always fight for the Trump administration just as my son did.”

Trump responded on Telegram: “Thank you, Kathy. America feels your loss and fully understands your pain. Rylee will never be forgotten.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief