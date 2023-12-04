Moscow steps up crackdown on LGBTQ, raids bars after Supreme Court ruling

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2023

Founded on Christian precepts, the United States is according to critics championing the values of the gay lobby worldwide. Formerly atheist, post-Soviet Russia is having none of it.

Soon after Russia’s highest court recently declared the LGBTQ movement to be “extremist,” police raided gay bars and clubs throughout Moscow, reports say.

The sites raided included a nightclub, a male sauna, and a bar that hosted LGBTQ+ parties, local media reported, adding that police said the raids were due to reported drug activity at the sites.

Eyewitnesses told local journalists that the documents of patrons at the bars and clubs were checked and photographed by the security services. They also said that managers had been able to warn patrons before police arrived.

LGBTQ activists in Russia say the court’s ruling could signal an effective ban on all organized activity in favor of LGBTQ rights.

Several LGBTQ venues have already closed following the decision, including St. Petersburg’s gay club Central Station. The club wrote on social media Friday that the owner would no longer allow the bar to operate with the law in effect.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled the LGBTQ community to be “extremist” in response to a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry as part of Vladimir Putin’s decade-long crackdown on the LGBTQ movement.

Putin has emphasized “traditional family values” during his 24 years in power.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation, known as the “gay propaganda” law, which bans any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, constitutional reforms pushed through by Putin to extend his rule by two more terms also included a provision to outlaw same-sex marriage.

A law passed this year prohibits gender transitioning procedures and so-called “gender-affirming” care for trans people. The legislation prohibits any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records.

American conservative commentator Lauren Witzke claimed on social media:

“This is the entire reason NATO is expanding itself onto Russia’s border and why your tax dollars are being wasted in Ukraine. Everything leads back to this moment in 2013 when Russia decided to protect their future. One man shielded his nation and people from Western Sodom and Gomorrah-esq perversion.”

Witzke detailed how the LGBTQ movement has infiltrated U.S. society:

1.) America began the Globohomo initiative, waging conflicts with countries and sanctions where homosexual marriage is still illegal.

2.) There was an AIDS Epidemic, currently a transgender mental health crisis and 20% of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQ.

3.) Pornography and homosexual propaganda is now being shown to students in public schools, which now also have transgender bathrooms. Teachers are now also promoting LGBTQ ideologies on children and waving Pride flags.

4.) Chemical Castrations for Children and Life changing surgeries for children who suffer from mental illness and gender dysphoria without parental knowledge or consent. Not to mention the hard shift state governments are making in collusion with CPS to remove children from homes where parents do not conform to LGBTQ delusions.

5.) Homosexual surrogacies and the rental-womb scheme. Children growing up without a mother or father figure, which statistically leaves them more likely to suffer from mental illnesses and addictions.

6.) Homosexuals using adoptive services to pimp out their adopted children in homosexual pedophile rings.

7.) Transgender mass shooters.

8.) Below replacement level birth rates in the U.S.

9.) Complete delusions from reality: “Men can get pregnant, too!”

10.) Tax Payer-funded Drag Queen story hours

Witzke added: “Looks like those crazy Baptists were right and the slippery slope is real. This isn’t going to get any better unless we drastically reverse course.”

