More horror stories: U.S. senator has stroke; vaccinated Florida woman facing double amputation

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2022

Fully vaccinated New Mexico Democrat Sen. Ben Ray Lujan suffered a stroke and was hospitalized last week, his office revealed on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Democrat, who was not reported to have any underlying health problems, checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday after he began to experience dizziness and fatigue, according to Carlos Sanchez, his chief of staff:

“Early Thursday morning, Senator Lujan began experiencing dizziness and fatigue. He checked himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe. He was then transferred to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation. Senator Lujan was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance. As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling.”

Sanchez said Lujan is “expected to make a full recovery” and added “At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes.”

Politico reported that Lujan’s “unexpected medical condition comes at a moment when Senate Democrats simply don’t have any votes to spare to pass party priorities, including reviving their social spending bill and now confirming a Supreme Court justice. The latest news could leave Democrats reliant on Republican votes to move forward on nominees and other priorities.”

Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester told Politico after hearing about Lujan’s stroke: “Jesus. He had a stroke? First [time] I’ve heard of it. Oh, my God. I’ll find out. I did not know that, wow. It makes me worried about him, he’s too young for that stuff.”

The majority of strokes occur in people who are 65 or older.

Meanwhile, a vaccinated 20-year-old resident of St. Petersburg, Florida is fighting for her life after suffering a heart attack earlier this month and is now facing a double leg amputation from the knee down, reports say.

Claire Bridges was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 and is currently on life support. She tested positive for Covid-19.

The Covid World reported on Jan. 29 that Bridges was “admitted to Tampa General Hospital with severe leg pain and was diagnosed with myocarditis, rhabdomyolysis, mild pneumonia, cyanotic and acidosis. A few hours after being admitted, her heart stopped.”

The 20-year-old’s health rapidly deteriorated when her heart and other organs were impacted. She was quickly put in ICU on life support. Her father, Wayne, said about the ordeal: “She has been through so much with this. The last two weeks have felt like two months.”

The father said he received a call from the ICU doctor saying CPR was being administrated because his daughter’s heart had stopped. “Over the span of an hour and a half, the 20-year-old had to be revived two more times. Doctors and surgeons worked together to come up with the next course of action for her heart and other organs,” the report said. “The next morning, she was placed on a Tandem Heart and additional life support. And only a few hours later, she was placed on continuous dialysis because of her failing kidneys.”

The report continued: “While all of this was going on, pressure was building in her legs, not allowing blood to flow. Ultimately, it was decided the damage to her legs was too severe and irreversible — they needed to be amputated.”

Spectrum News Bay News 9 reported that family and friends said Bridges, a kavatender at Grassroots Kava House, is vaccinated, but she also has an underlying heart condition, aortic valve stenosis.

