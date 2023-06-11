Moment of truth for America: ‘We’ve become a regime’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2023

Two days after the Biden Department of Justice indicted him, former President Donald Trump told a massive crowd at his 2024 campaign stop in Columbia, Georgia on Saturday: “At the end of the day, either the Communists win and destroy America or we destroy the Communists.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec of Human Events noted in a social media post: “The Biden Admin has announced they are arresting their leading political opponent. In any other country we’d call this what it is. We’ve become a regime.”

Which raises the question: Where are the Republicans?

Despite a long litany of Team Biden-generated horrors to contend with, if House Republicans don’t “aggressively target the attorney general [Merrick Garland], then none of it matters and they should all jump off a cliff,” wrote columnist Eddie Scarry for the Federalist. He continued:

“The magnitude of the situation isn’t dependent on a conviction or acquittal. It rests on whether the indictment is legitimized at all. And by doing nothing, House Republicans will have sent the message that there’s nothing to do but watch.”

Team Biden “is taking away the people’s choice for President right before our eyes,” Posobiec posted. “Trump established a populist beachhead in 2016 but that doesn’t mean the rest of the govt magically changed overnight. It spent 4 years working to remove him from office. Look what they did after he fired Comey.”

Lou Dobbs, host of “The Great America Show” on iHeart Radio, noted: “There are only two lines of defense remaining for President Trump against the continued baseless legal attacks by these Marxist Dem and Deep State prosecutors: Decent and patriotic Americans must insist the House of Representatives raise their voices and at least pass a resolution condemning the corrupt Democrat Party and Deep State for more than seven years of political persecution of President Trump and demand it stop now. Or, the Federal courts step in to stop the Democrats and Deep State’s savage and broad abuse of power against President Trump. The Marxist Dems and the Deep State are evil, what are the Republicans we sent to Washington? We’re about to find out. Please contact your elected officials today! #Defend45.”

Americans “need to grow up and accept reality of what U.S. has become,” Posobiec added. “There is no one else in the landscape capable of this fight except Trump. Even more so now after everything they’ve put him through. Which, obviously, is the reason the govt is fighting so hard to stop him from returning to power. This isn’t complicated.”

New polling shows that Trump still dominates the Republican landscape.

A new CBS News/YouGov poll shows Trump opening up a 38-point lead on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. No other candidate polled at more than 4 percent.

