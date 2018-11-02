Military building tent city on southern border: Trump says executive order coming

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2018

The United States has already begun building tent cities to house migrants from the caravan approaching the southern border, President Donald Trump said on Nov. 1.

Trump also said he will issue an executive order “next week” to end the catch and release immigration policy, adding that it is authorized by law.

“We’re putting up massive cities of tents, the military is helping us,” Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. “We have thousands of tents … We are going to hold them right there, we are not letting them into our country.”

The migrants “are going to stay with us until the deportation or the asylum hearing takes place, we are not releasing them into the community,” the president said.

Trump suggested the new procedures are already being applied. “We’re not releasing any more, big changes as of a couple of days ago.”

Migrants can ask for asylum, Trump said, but they will not be granted asylum if they are seeking jobs or healthcare.

Also, migrants have to ask for asylum at the official “ports of entry,” he said.

“Migrants will have to present themselves at a port of entry … those who choose [to abuse] our laws and enter illegally will no longer be able to use meritless claims” to win asylum, he said.

