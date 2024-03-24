Mike Benz on official Washington’s obsession with Ukraine and why Hunter Biden is ‘untouchable’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2024

In a new interview with the Jesse Kelly Show, former State Department official Mike Benz details how the Obama-Biden regimes came to be obsessed with Ukraine.

Benz, who was a State Department diplomat during the Trump Administration responsible for formulating and negotiating U.S. foreign policy on international communications and information technology matters, also said the reason Hunter Biden seems “untouchable” is that “Hunter Biden was part of a plausibly deniable CIA operation to swing the gas market towards NATO.”

Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute said of Benz: “I’m deeply grateful for the voice of Mike Benz in recent days. He is the director of the Foundation for Freedom Online. He possesses encyclopedic knowledge of the role of intelligence agencies operating today (and in the past) in a way that takes away your freedom, not only through internet censorship but also in manipulating election outcomes and skewing institutions toward ruling-class priorities and away from the just aspirations of regular people for freedom, rights, and normalcy.”

If you watch these 12 minutes I did with @JesseKellyDC, you will have an instant PhD on what Bidenworld has really been up to, all these years, in Ukraine. You will see the world with totally different and suddenly very clear eyes. pic.twitter.com/NJiHcaHEBK — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 1, 2024

Hunter Biden was advancing a CIA project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable. https://t.co/pDZZy2b0kV pic.twitter.com/TgL6hTZKRF — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 21, 2024

