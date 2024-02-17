Finally: Believe him or not, Mike Benz explains how censorship upended American governance

Special to WorldTribune, February 16, 2024[Editor’s Note: Since 2017, independent media platforms like WorldTribune.com saw proprietary and quantitative evidence that their audience share and “reach” were being arbitrarily limited and in some cases aggressively suppressed. While there were clues as to how this happened from whistleblowers and James O’Keefe reports, powerful government and “Big Tech” forces have continued to operate unchecked and in secrecy.]
Ep. 75 The national security state is the main driver of censorship and election interference in the United States. “What I’m describing is military rule,” says Mike Benz. “It’s the inversion of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/hDTEjAf89T
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 16, 2024
