Message to ‘the squad’: It’s America, ‘love it or leave it’

July 16, 2019

In 1965, country singer Ernest Tubb recorded the song, It’s America (Love It or Leave It). “The song may be even more appropriate today,” a columnist noted.

President Donald Trump “has simply grown tired” of the “constant attacks on America” coming from the so-called “squad” of Democrats — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Elizabeth Vaughn wrote for RedState on July 15.

In a July 15 press conference, the four Congress members reacted to Trump’s weekend tweets.

“They said everything you would have expected them to say,” Vaughn noted, including “This is a distraction, we need to impeach Trump, millions of people are dying because of his health care policies, and they love America.”

Most notably, Pressley refused to call Trump “President Trump,” instead referring to him as “the occupant of the White House.”

Trump noted that “If you hate your country, you can leave it.”

The president’s tweets, Vaughn noted, “were not racist. He wasn’t criticizing them because of their races, but for their actions and their toxic rhetoric.”

“Frankly, many Americans feel the same way” as the president, Vaughn noted, citing a recently leaked Democratic Party poll.

The poll found:

Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74 percent of voters in the poll; 22 percent had a favorable view of her.

Omar was recognized by 53 percent of the voters; 9 percent (not a typo) had a favorable view of her.

Socialism was viewed favorably by 18 percent of the voters and unfavorably by 69 percent.

Capitalism was 56 percent favorable; 32 percent unfavorable.

Trump tweeted: “The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”

Vaughn noted that “Each of these women took an oath in January swearing ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.’ Yet instead of upholding U.S. laws, specifically immigration laws, they are actively trying to violate them and encouraging others to do so.”

The “squad” is “entitled to introduce new legislation to change laws they disagree with, but they are not entitled to break them,” Vaughn noted.

RedState’s Joe Cunningham noted that Trump’s tweets on the “squad” did “something extraordinary. They made Nancy Pelosi come to The Squad’s defense. She had to give them her support, giving up even more of her authority over them and granting them more power. They took to the podium and demanded Trump be impeached (for tweeting?). Impeachment, of course, is something Pelosi has been trying to avoid since she became the Speaker.”

The Squad’s press conference, Cunningham noted, “was the culmination of everything they have been doing since they arrived in Congress. They were the victims of the Big Bad Republican President. They continued to play to the very extreme. They wanted everyone to know their feelings were hurt. More than anything, it appeared to be a show of weakness as they stomped their feet like children because someone said something mean about them.”

