Meet the companies helping to bring African refugees – and possibly Ebola – to America

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2019

Joe Schaeffer, First of two parts

U.S. immigration officials have noticed a dramatic surge in the numbers of African migrants arriving at our overwhelmed southern border. Many are coming from the Congo.

Border Patrol agents have already expressed great alarm about acquiring any of a variety of infectious diseases common to Central American refugees. “Scabies, chickenpox — we had one case of the mumps here in Uvalde [Texas]. I wanna say we had measles — plenty of the flu, plenty of colds, body lice, just assorted. And some of these things, they spread like wildfires when you get into a cramped holding cell. It happens,” Jon Anfinsen, National Border Patrol Council Vice President, told the Washington Examiner.

But with Congolese refugees, the horrifying specter of Ebola is added to the mix. Another Border Patrol Council VP, Wesley Farris, who works out of El Paso, Texas, is terrified that U.S. border personnel will be exposed to the deadly virus.

“That’s my nightmare — that somebody does get sick — because I’m going to have to make the funeral arrangements,” Farris says. “And it’s not going to be an agent, it’s going to be his 3-year-old kid at home who contracts Ebola or H1N1 [swine flu] because they’re little.”

Despite this literally lethal threat to the health of every American citizen, dozens of well-known U.S. companies are actively supporting the importation of refugees from the Congo and other parts of the Third World into America. A particularly egregious example can be found in Maine, which has already struggled to cope with waves of Somali migrants.

An organization called ProsperityME is integral to waving the welcome mat for African refugees into the upper northeast corner of America. ProsperityME is run by a Congo native named Claude Rwaganje, who openly celebrates the new global migrant highway that runs from Africa through Brazil and up the Americas right to the United States.

“The majority fly to Brazil,” Rwaganje told Public Radio International in a recent interview of Congolese refugees to America. “Then they start the journey through the buses, mostly, and others walk.”

“Once they landed in South America or Central America, walking was a big issue for them,” Rwaganje continued. “And I feel so bad for the little children and mothers who are pregnant. I was talking to a mother who actually delivered in Panama, and I was talking to others who delivered in New Mexico. So I wondered how they really did this journey. It’s unbelievable.”

Rwaganje is undaunted by the fact that the city of Portland has been deluged by the tide of Africans into its leafy New England environs. “This is an opportunity for us. It might look like a challenge at the beginning, but long-term, this is an opportunity for Maine to bring these people to us when the border is closed. So we are very grateful to have these people come to us,” Rwaganje says.

When 96 migrants hit Portland in a three-day span earlier this month, Rwaganje was front and center to downplay the burden imposed on local shelters and social welfare agencies.

“We should not see these people as a liability,” Rwaganje cooed.

“Instead we should see them as an asset. We have an aging state. I sit on the board of the Chamber and I know that every day when we meet we hear people talking about the need for workers.”

That’s right. Rwaganje is a member of the board for Portland’s local Chamber of Commerce. This would go far to explain the surprisingly uniform collection of local banks and financial companies that support his work (see below).

If one suspected that Rwaganje is far more concerned with his fellow Congolese than he is with the citizens of Maine, here’s more to amplify such fears. In 2010, before he became a naturalized U.S. citizen, Rwaganje supported a move to allow non-citizens to vote in Portland elections.

“We have immigrants who are playing key roles in different issues of this country, but they don’t get the right to vote,” Rwaganje said at the time.

Since then, the measure has repeatedly been revived, to the point where state legislators are now trying to pass a bill stating what once was obvious and unchallenged: That only U.S. citizens can vote in state, municipal, county or any other local election in Maine.

ProsperityME says its mission is to serve as a resource group to offer financial counseling for refugees and immigrants. “ProsperityME is a refugee-led and run organization” whose “Executive Director and instructor are former refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo,” its website states.

As Rwaganje noted to Pubic Radio International, the organization is supported in its efforts to attract and support African migrants to Maine by numerous corporations.

A look at the organization’s 2017 Annual Report shows “Corporate Donations” from a curiously large number of local banks and credit unions along with the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, the Morgan Stanley Foundation and the TD Charitable Foundation, charity arm to TD Bank. Companies listed as donors include Hyatt Place Portland, LL Bean, UBS Financial Services and Wells Fargo. The Portland Sea Dogs, a minor league baseball team affiliated with the Boston Red Sox, also is a donor. It is also a member of the board of the local Chamber of Commerce.

ProsperityME’s 2014 Annual Report additionally lists the Gannett Foundation, the charity arm of the company that owns USA Today and over 100 local daily newspapers, and People’s United Bank, which operates 403 branches in five New England states and New York State, as donors.

Corporate support for the importation of Third World refugees into the heart of America is also a hallmark of the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a group founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of the Chobani yogurt brand. A “research” paper on the Tent Partnership’s website reveals just why companies are so eager to fuel refugee migration.

Tent joined with the Fiscal Policy Institute, a leftist New York advocacy group funded in party by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, to issue a 2018 report titled “Refugees as Employees: Good Retention, Strong Recruitment.” A thinly veiled attempt to justify the use of impoverished refugees as cheap labor, the report casually dismisses any threat to the job security of U.S. citizens.

“Refugee resettlement should hardly be seen as a concern for local workers seeking jobs, in fact in many instances they play an important role in helping local economies grow,” a sentence on page 13 of the 48-page .pdf file states. “Studies have consistently shown that immigrants in general help expand a local economy, and do not displace workers from job opportunities.”

The report also more than hints that refugees would make more loyal and reliable workers for corporations looking to fill menial jobs.

“For the employers who make it work, however, hiring refugees also turns out to lower turnover rates and at least one added source of future recruitment,” the text on page 14 of 48 reads. “The gains from lower turnover and improved recruitment easily offset their costs in integrating refugees into the labor force.”

When the report was released, the Quartz business news website hailed it as a work that “that could help poke a hole in current anti-refugee sentiments that, under US president Donald Trump, have allowed refugee arrivals to the US to drop to an astonishing 30-year low.”

The Tent Partnership sports a vast menagerie of corporate “members,” including: professional services giant Accenture, Airbnb, Barilla pasta, Citibank, professional services goliath Deloitte, Expedia, Goldman Sachs, Hilton hotels, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, IKEA, financial services titan ING, Johnson & Johnson, Mastercard, Philips electronics company, Shell Oil, Starbucks, Uber, Unilever and Verizon.

Disturbingly, dominant social media and Internet organizations Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter are all members of the partnership.

A thriving migrant highway from remote regions of the Congo to the United States via South America is flooding our southern border with previously unheard-of numbers of African migrants demanding entry into our nation under humanitarian grounds.

A corporate-backed network operates within our nation to establish and integrate the products of this pipeline into the economic tapestry of local American communities.

An enormous percentage of the 60 million Americans who voted President Trump into the White House did so because they are adamantly opposed to massive Third World immigration into their country.

Yet companies that most of these Americans give their money to every day are doing all they can to see that their views are not taken into account.

* Next week, Part Two: Corporate support for the NGOs who are bringing migrants to America

