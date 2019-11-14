Meanwhile … Stocks hit record highs; Trump Jr. book tops NY Times bestseller list

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2019

While Democrats and their major media allies were focused solely on the opening of public impeachment hearings on Nov. 13, other things really were happening elsewhere.

Some of those other things are sure to “trigger” those who are intent on bringing down President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs on Wednesday.

The Dow rose 92.10 points, or three-tenths of a percentage point, to 27,783.59. The S&P 500 moved up 2.20 points.

Fed chair Jerome Powell testified on Wednesday at a hearing of the Joint Economic Committee (yes, there were hearings other than impeachment) and expressed optimism about the Trump economy. Powell told lawmakers that interest rates were on hold unless something big changed.

“The major indexes began the day with declines from the previous day but climbed back as the two hearings proceeded, suggesting investors were not alarmed by either,” John Carney wrote for Breitbart News. “Stocks did retreat from the highs of the day after the Wall Street Journal reported that trade talks hit a snag over Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods. The S&P briefly turned negative before bouncing back.”

As for impeachment, Carney wrote, many of Trump’s supporters “thought the hearing went poorly for the president’s accusers. Privately, many Democrats agree. Certainly, nothing occurred that would make investors think the president would be removed from office.”

In another bit of unreported news by corporate media outlets, Donald Trump Jr.’s book — the aptly-named “Triggered” — hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Ahead of the book’s release, Trump, Jr. explained to Breitbart News Sunday why he dedicated the book to the “deplorables” – the millions of Americans Hillary Clinton insulted on her way to losing the election to now President Trump.

“Through all of the hate, through all of the nonsense, through the Mueller hoax, through $40 million of U.S. taxpayer dollars with 19 Hillary Clinton donors trying to throw us all in jail, not one of those people ever doubted us,” Trump Jr. said.

“You probably heard me say in my stump speech or if I’m opening up for my father, I’m like, ‘that wasn’t a win for us.’ That wasn’t a win for my father. It was nice, but more importantly, it was a win for those people who never even doubted us for a second. I know they’re going to come out hard, they’re going to bring their friends, they’re going to fight for us.”

Hillary’s “deplorables,” Trump Jr. said, are “going to make sure we get this thing across the line — and we’re going to do it for another four years after this year, and we’re going to be able to get this country going in the right direction. My father has already started changing that course aggressively with good policies, with action, despite an unprecedented amount of incoming. We’re going to keep that going. But we’re going to need those guys out there. So if there’s anyone who deserves a dedication through all this, through all the name-calling, through all the things they’ve been called, through all the hatred that those hardworking men and women who wanna make sure they can live the American dream for themselves and for their kids, man, if there’s someone who deserves a dedication, it’s them, and I wanted to make sure that was recognized.”

