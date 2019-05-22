Meadows: ‘Game-changing’ documents show non-collusion known ‘early on’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2019

Rep. Mark Meadows, member of the House Oversight Committee, said he has spoken to President Donald Trump about releasing classified documents relating to the Russia investigation.

“I think the delay is over,” Meadows, North Carolina Republican and chair of the House Freedom Caucus, said on May 20. “I think the president is serious. I’ve spoken to him recently, and I think declassification is right around the corner and hopefully, the American people will be able to judge for themselves.”

In a Fox News interview, Meadows said he agreed with former Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy that the FBI did not disclose “game-changing” evidence in the investigation.

“(Gowdy) has seen documents that actually I have not seen,” Meadows said.

“But we have come to the same conclusion, and that is, indeed, George Papadopoulos was actually taped and recorded,” Meadows said. He also suggested there are transcripts of interviews that could add more clarity to the origins of the Russian collusion counterintelligence investigation.

“Where are the transcripts, if any exist, between the informants and the telephone calls to George Papadopoulos?” Gowdy had previously asked.

Meadows said he has spoken with Papadopoulos and that when President Donald Trump declassifies the records relating to the Russia probe:

“The American people will be astonished to see not only was it going on and the president was right, he was actually taped and recorded but other than that, he was not colluding with the Russians and they knew this very early on. So that could be the game changer that (Gowdy) was referring to.”

