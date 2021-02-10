Meadows: Congress spurned Trump’s offers to deploy 10,000 National Guard to D.C. ahead of Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2021

A comment by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows triggered cognitive dissonance about the Democrats’ narrative that President Donald Trump incited an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Meadows said in an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that Trump had offered to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. prior to Jan. 6.

Meadows noted that although Trump had been vocal about offering a Capitol Police and National Guard presence at the Capitol on multiple occasions last month, his offer was rebuffed “every time.”

“We also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help,” Meadows told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Even in January, that was a given, as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the Secretary of Defense,” Meadows said. “That was a direct order from President Trump and yet here is what we see … all kinds of blame going around but yet not a whole lot of accountability.”

“That accountability needs to rest where it ultimately should be and that’s on Capitol Hill,” Meadows added.

Democrats have pushed a narrative that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol in a speech he delivered near the White House on Jan 6.

In his address, Trump used the words “fight like hell” in reference to his team’s legal efforts around election integrity. The Democrats allege that Trump used the words to incite his followers to commit violence. During the opening of the Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, Democrats deceptively edited video from Trump’s speech, leaving out how the president implored his supporters to march to the Capitol building “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Meadows described the Democrats’ impeachment effort against the former president as “political theater.”

“It’s really about Democrats trying to once again make a political point,” he said. “This whole impeachment is designed to remove someone from office. President Trump is a private citizen at this point. And yet they can’t stand it. They have to continue to go ahead and try to put forth some kind of narrative that scores political points.”

He added, “But we have seen it before. The American people are not going to have it. We have already had 45 senators say that this is unconstitutional. But it’s more than that. It’s a violation of due process. It’s not what our founding fathers set up. And it sets a very bad precedent of future officeholders.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media