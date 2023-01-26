Matt Gaetz introduces ‘PENCIL Act’ to block Adam Schiff from accessing classified information

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2023

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz on Thursday introduced the “PENCIL Act,” which would ban California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff from accessing and viewing any and all classified information.

“Congressman Adam Schiff led the effort for years to weaponize lies from the Clinton campaign and a corrupt Department of Justice to smear President Trump while destroying any trust the country had left in America’s intelligence agencies” Gaetz told The Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has blocked Schiff from sitting on the House Intelligence Committee, which he chaired when Democrats controlled the House.

The legislation is titled the “PENCIL Act” after former President Donald Trump’s nickname of Schiff — “Pencil-Neck.”

PENCIL stands for “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses” Resolution.

“Speaker McCarthy kept his promise to remove Rep. Schiff from the Intelligence Committee, and with the PENCIL Resolution, we will express the sense of Congress that he should be barred from accessing any classified information at all. He can no longer be trusted by his colleagues in Congress or the American people,” Gaetz added.

Schiff announced Thursday that he will be running for U.S. Senate.

