‘Match made in Hell’: In Davos, Gates and Pfizer announce partnership targeting Africa

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2022

Pfizer and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Wednesday that they have entered a partnership to bring mRNA to Africa.

The announcement was made at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the gathering in Davos, Switzerland of political and business elites, many of whom reaped a cash windfall from the Covid pandemic.

“The issue is that Africa doesn’t want their product, and many African leaders are well aware of the nefarious activities of Gates Inc. These doses will probably end up disappearing and being used as tax write offs. Pfizer and Gates will celebrate the ‘donation,’ ” noted independent journalist Jordan Schachtel, who dubbed the Gates-Pfizer partnership “a match made in Hell.”

In November, South Africa’s leadership turned down Team Biden’s offer to send Pfizer vaccine doses.

“Pfizer says they’re not taking profits on these shots. With record profits already, they prefer to rob the U.S. taxpayer blind instead, ” Schachtel tweeted.

Elsewhere in Davos on Wednesday, George Poe Williams, a nurse from Liberia, protested the profits made by Big Pharma, including Pfizer, who refuse to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

Williams said: “If I wanted to earn what Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made last year, I would have to work every single day until 6100 AD. But what makes me really furious is that Bourla and many of his billionaire buddies here at WEF are doing all they can to block our demands for a patent waiver – just so they can make even more money.”

Bourla received $24 million in pay, perks and stock options for 2021 when the company’s full-year profit more than doubled.

On Thursday, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark implored the gathering of elites not to let Covid die lest the WEF lose its grip on transforming the world.

Former New Zealand PM Helen Clark said covid is not over adding: “We are in danger of losing this moment for transformative change…” pic.twitter.com/rEmXqVrDlK — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) May 26, 2022

Pfizer x Bill Gates partnership announced in Davos. A match made in Hell. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) May 25, 2022

