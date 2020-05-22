Maryland pastor tears up cease-and-desist order: ‘We’re gonna do it God’s way!’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2020

In defiance of Gov. Larry Hogan’s cornavirus lockdown order, a Maryland pastor ripped up an order threatening him with a $5,000 fine if he continued to hold in-person services.

Stacey Shiflett, the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Dundalk, tore up the cease-and-desist order during his Wednesday night sermon, declaring, “We’re going to do it God’s way.”

“With this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the New Testament church ‘not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together as the manner of some is, but so much more as you see the day approaching,’ and the closer we get to Jesus coming back, the more church we ought to be having, not less church.”

“Now that’s God’s parameters,” he continued. “So I’m tearing up this cease-and-desist order right here, and I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it God’s way! God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that.”

President Trump on Friday announced that houses of worship are “essential.” The CDC on Friday issued its new “Interim Guidance for Communities of Faith”. The guidance can be viewed here

