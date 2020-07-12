Marxists are, in a word, ‘bullies’: If Black Lives Matter, where is Black Lives Matter?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2020

Secoriea Turner, 8; Royta De’Marco Giles, 8; Natalia Wallace, 7; Davon McNeal, 11. All of these children were recent murder victims in America’s violent inner cities.

All were black. None received the attention of the Marxist organization that receives generous funding from many major American corporations: Black Lives Matter.

“More people have been shot and killed in Chicago at this point in 2020 than in 2019, despite two months of stay-at-home directives,” conservative radio host Larry Elder told The Washington Times. “Where is Black Lives Matter when you need them?”

As far as Elder is concerned, it’s a rhetorical question, one that he has repeatedly answered with the hashtag: #BlackLivesMatterOnlyWhenKilledByWhiteCops.

And that is exactly what many supporters of Black Lives Matter say. “Black Lives Matter is about police brutality and about criminal justice,” CNN on air personality Don Lemon said. “It’s not about what happens in communities when it comes to crime. People who live near each other, Black people, kill each other. Same as Whites.”

But, is “policy brutality” and “criminal justice” what BLM is really all about?

One of the group’s three co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, said in a 2015 interview that she and co-founder Alicia Garza were “trained Marxists.”

Writing for the Asheville Tribune, columnist Mike Scruggs noted that “Marxist revolution is not based on truth. It is always based on lies and stirred up resentment and hatred. It is based on a strategy of ‘moral’ bullying, including political correctness, which has no legitimacy or merit and strongly contradicts Judeo-Christian traditions.”

Black Lives Matter, Scruggs added, “is a meaningful slogan, but we must keep in mind the greater truth that all lives matter and in the eyes of the law and God, all lives are equal. Moreover, the BLM movement has become a violent, bullying, and subversive Marxist inspired and trained threat to public safety and American freedom. Sound leadership must recognize this threat and dismantle the White Guilt stigma syndrome that is undermining rational thought and government policy and supporting and encouraging subversive semi-terrorist and developing terrorist organizations.”

Scruggs added: “White Guilt has been an enormously important factor is the success of Black Lives Matter and the subversion of the founding principles and values of our country.”

BLM’s goal “is not to make the American Dream a reality for everyone,” Scruggs wrote. “It is a revolutionary ideology committed to completely transforming the United States into a radicalized socialist state whose citizens dare not question the new racially conscious Marxist ideology, where newly determined group rights and ‘group guilt’ outweigh individual rights, values, and principles. Donations to BLM are likely to bankroll radical organizations and political candidates favoring a moral, religious, cultural, economic, and political transformation of America by authoritarian means.”

According to the New York Post and the Heritage Foundation, the Platform of the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) includes six major demands:

• End the war on black people: Basically a severe reduction in government’s ability to maintain a system of justice and law and order.

• Reparations: That includes guaranteed minimum income for all black people and guaranteed admission to quality education. It also requires transfer of wealth and assets from corporations and governments to blacks and continuous re-evaluation of reparation necessities.

• Invest-divest: This is essentially reallocation of financial and human resources in government, providing for universal healthcare, free education, defunding a large share of police budgets, reduction in military expenditures, and increasing funding of social programs.

• Economic justice: Redistribution of wealth through taxes and special projects benefiting especially blacks.

• Community control: Democratic control of law enforcement at all levels. It also includes eliminating private education. All schooling would be government controlled. BLM de-emphasizes the nuclear family and would de-criminalize prostitution.

• Political power: It is actually all about obtaining and using political power to transform America into whatever Marxist hell they want. See George Orwell’s Animal Farm for a likely result.

“This is basically a blueprint for human misery and a stealth form of slavery far more oppressive than was ever seen before in North America,” Scruggs wrote.

“An Air Force Vietnam veteran friend of mine was captured, when his plane was shot down over North Vietnam. He spent more than a year in a North Vietnamese POW camp near Hanoi before he and 590 others were released in 1973. His experience allowed him to boil Communism, Communists, and Marxists down to a one word description — they are “bullies.”

Wilfred Reilly, professor at Kentucky State University, a historically black college, tweeted that the “near-refusal of BLM to discuss Black-on-Black crime is one of the weirdest disconnects in politics.”

“I do think the extreme specificity of what BLM actually focuses on does or should hurt their credibility among serious people,” Reilly told The Washington Times. “First, despite Don Lemon’s best efforts, I wouldn’t agree they DO say their primary focus is police brutality. The BLM website includes detailed passages dealing with everything from nuclear families (bad) to a ‘free Palestine’ (good).”

The original Black Lives Matter, founded in 2013 and now called the Black Lives Matter Global Network, has also advocated for the rights of black immigrants and focused on “the egregious ways in which black women, specifically black trans women, are violated.”

Reilly added: “Even if an anti-police or anti-police brutality message were consistently communicated, a very valid question would be: ‘Why is that the case?’ If there are 15 police shootings of unarmed black people, and 15,000 murders of young black and poor white men, every year, why does a movement focused on ‘Black Lives’ devote 99 percent of its attention to the first problem?”

A distraught Secoriya Williamson, the father of murdered child Secoriea Turner, drove home that point after the death of his daughter, who was killed by gunfire in a confrontation with protesters who had camped out at the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month by an Atlanta officer.

“They say Black lives matter. You killed your own this time,” Williamson said at a press conference. “You killed my baby because she [was in a car that] crossed a barrier and made a U-turn? She’s a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

