Maricopa elections director admits printer settings were changed on Election Day

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2022

In testimony in the Kari Lake election lawsuit trial on Thursday, Maricopa County’s director of elections admitted that the settings on the printers which printed out ballots were changed on elections day.

Scott Jarrett, elections director for Maricopa County

The result was ballots being printed on the wrong sized paper which ended up jamming the tabulators on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county.

Scott Jarrett said under oath that the ballot issue was known on Nov. 8 and is still under investigation, but that Maricopa County never informed the public.

“This would suggest Katie Hobbs certified an election with ongoing printer issue investigations,” investigative journalist Drew Hernandez noted.

Following the conclusion of day two of the trial, Lake said: “If we don’t have honest elections where we decide who represents us, then we don’t have a country anymore.”

In what was one of the more bizarre moments during day two of the Lake election trial, Maricopa County attorney Tom Liddy argued that it was “political malpractice” for a campaign to tell voters to vote in person on Election Day instead of voting early, and that “you reap what you sow,” meaning that Lake’s campaign lost because of strategy, not because of a printer malfunction error that rendered the ballots incapable of being machine read.

