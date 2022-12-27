Man caught in FBI’s plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 27, 2022

Adam Fox, who was caught up in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer which involved multiple FBI agents, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In August, Fox had been found guilty on conspiracy to kidnap and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The government had requested a life sentence for Fox, arguing he was the “driving force urging their recruits to take up arms, kidnap the governor and kill those who stood in their way,” while citing Croft’s bomb-making skills and ideology as a factor.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Tuesday questioned if Fox was a “natural leader” of the plot and sentenced him to 16 years rather than a life sentence.

“I don’t think life is needed to achieve the important public deterrent factors,” the judge said.

In an October 2020 press conference, the FBI announced it had thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Whitmer.

“The Whitmer kidnapping plot was in the media 24/7 and used to bludgeon Trump with just a few weeks to go until Election Day,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

It has since been revealed that there were more FBI agents and informants involved in the plot than so-called “right-wing militia.”

As the FBI’s involvement in the plot was unraveling last year, Fox News host Tucker Carlson stated: “Remember that plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer? In the FBI’s telling, a whole team of insurrectionists was going to drive a van up to Gretchen Whitmer’s vacation house and throw her in the back and drive away. The mastermind, the bureau said, was a man called Adam Fox. Who was Adam Fox? He turned out to be a homeless guy who was living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop.

“The whole story was a farce. Insulting really. But if you read the government’s charging documents carefully, and you should, you’ll see that it gets even more ridiculous. It turns out that one of the five people in the planned ‘Gretchen Whitmer kidnap van’ was an FBI agent. In the van. Another was an FBI informant. The feds admit that an informant or undercover agent was ‘usually present’ in the group’s meetings. In other words, nearly half the gang of kidnappers were working for the FBI. Remember the guy who suggested using a bomb to blow up a bridge as part of the plot? That got a lot of coverage. That guy was an undercover FBI agent.

“If you wondered why they’re always comparing January 6 to 9/11, there’s your answer.”

