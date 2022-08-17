Trial exposed FBI’s staged Michigan kidnapping plot: Agent D’Antuono rewarded with DC promotion

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2022

What did a fake kidnapping have to do with a fake insurrection in the nation’s capital?

In a trial that was ignored by legacy media, a jury in Grand Rapids on Aug. 8 did not hand down a single conviction of defendants caught up in the FBI-concocted plot in 2020 to kidnap Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Four men faced numerous charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, a charge that could have landed them in prison for the rest of their lives. They also were charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

“Not a single conviction. Two men were completely acquitted. The other two men — including the alleged ringleader, Adam Fox — the jury was deadlocked on their guilt, so the judge declared a mistrial on their two cases,” said Julie Kelly, who has been out front in reporting on the Whitmer case for American Greatness. “It’s hard to overstate what a stunning blow this is for the U.S. Department of Justice, a well-deserved blow.”

Stunning yes, but unreported. Consequences? None.

Kelly noted that at least a dozen FBI agents, undercover agents and informants were involved in the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, during a detailed accounting of the plot on his Tuesday broadcast, noted that one of the key FBI players in the Whitmer case was Steven D’Antuono, who at the time was special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office.

After the FBI was exposed for its role in concocting and relentlessly seeking out individuals to go along with the plot, which all happened under D’Antuono’s command, D’Antuono was promoted to assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“In other words,” Carlson said, “the guy who made sure that FBI informants were active during a rally in the Michigan State House in 2020 as part of this concocted plot. That same guy went on to become the guy who oversaw the investigation into — wait for it — January 6, the election justice protest they’re calling an insurrection. But just remember, don’t ask whether the FBI used informants to entrap anyone on January 6. No, you can’t do that or else you’re an insurrectionist yourself. Nor are you allowed to ask why Steven’s agents were involved in the raid on Mar-a-Lago, even though that’s in Florida, and he’s in Washington. As it turns out, questions like this are hate speech.”

Longtime Republican David Bossie, Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, declared on Tuesday that it appears America has another “enemies list” like the one made famous by Richard Nixon a half century ago.

“The enemies list consists of one name: Donald John Trump,” Bossie told the “Just the News, Not Noise” television show. “…And then secondly, on the list is every single supporter of Donald John Trump.”

Aaron Kliegman of Just the News, in an Aug. 17 report, listed some in Trump’s orbit who have been targeted by the DOJ, including:

Steven Bannon: A federal jury in D.C. last month found the Trump White House adviser guilty on both counts of contempt for failing to comply with two subpoenas issued by the Democrat-led House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Peter Navarro: The Trump White House trade official was publicly arrested by FBI agents at Reagan National Airport just outside Washington, D.C. in June on misdemeanor charges that he acted in contempt of Congress by defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Jeffrey Clark: Federal agents searched the Virginia home of the former Assistant Attorney General in June, surprising the one-time Trump administration official in the morning. Body cam footage showed federal agents forcing Clark to step outside his home in just a dress shirt and underwear, not allowing him to put on his pants first despite multiple requests to do so. The feds also seized electronic devices from Clark’s home.

John Eastman: The Trump election attorney said in a June court filing that FBI agents executed a search warrant to seize his phone as he left a restaurant in New Mexico. According to Eastman, agents refused to show him the warrant until after the device was taken.

Rep. Scott Perry: The Pennsylvania Republican, an ally of Trump, told Just the News earlier this month that FBI agents stopped him on his family vacation and seized his cell phone just one day after the bureau raided Mar-a-Lago. Rather than ask Perry’s attorney for his phone, three agents approached the congressman with a search warrant while he was traveling with family and asked for the phone.

Jan. 6 prisoners: The DOJ has arrested nearly 900 people for charges related to Jan. 6, imprisoning most without a trial. Several have said the FBI, DOJ, and federal prison officials under the Biden administration violated their civil and constitutional rights. The vast majority weren’t accused of carrying a weapon, assaulting law enforcement, or destroying property. Many didn’t even enter the Capitol building.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish