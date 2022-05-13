Maine physician on CDC vaccine numbers: ‘Americans are not so dumb after all’; Credits ‘alternative media’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2022

Even though independent media’s reporting on waning effectiveness and adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine is routinely suppressed by Big Tech, the reports are getting through to Americans who are increasingly refusing to put more Covid shots in their arms despite the advice of the CDC, Big Tech and Big Media to continue to do so, a physician noted.

According to the CDC, more than 257 million of the 334 million Americans have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine. That is 77% of the country. Removing 0 through 4 year olds, it is 82% of those eligible by age for vaccine.

But, along with the 11% who haven’t received any shots, a surprising 15% of the initially vaccinated “never went back for their second shot,” Dr. Meryl Nass, an internal medicine physician in private practice in Maine, wrote for Mercola.com on May 13.

“That is huge. There is no other vaccine where such a high percentage fails to complete a 2 dose series,” Nass wrote. “So if you add together the 18% who refused any shot and the 11% (of all Americans) who refused to complete the initial series, you are up to 29% vaccine refusers and ex-vaxxers who did not get ‘fully vaccinated,’ using CDC’s terminology.”

The CDC also reported that about 100.5 million fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster shot.

That means 36 percent of Americans who took the first two shots (or one if they took the Johnson & Johnson shot) refused the booster.

If you take “the initial series and refused the booster, add 36% to 18% who refused all, and add 11% who refused the second shot and now you have 65% of the country that said ‘No more!’ ” Nass wrote.

Add the 5.6% of Americans below age 5 who are not eligible for the jab (it is not emergency use authorized for them) and you find that 70% of Americans are not “up to date” according to the CDC.

“It looks like Americans are not so dumb after all,” Nass wrote. “Despite two years of continuous propaganda, and unprecedented threats of employment and educational loss if unvaccinated, Americans are saying, ‘Enough.’ They have stopped queueing up at vaccine clinics, many of which are now closed.”

Why would Americans ignore the CDC’s advice on being “up to date” on the Covid vax?

“It seems they have access to the alternate media,” Nass noted. “They have seen people get injured or die after receiving the shots. They have enough common sense to know it’s not right to get an injection every few months. … People were able to distinguish the truth from fake news.”

Information that the COVID vaccines seem to impair the ability to mount a broad immune response to Covid “could only be suppressed for so long,” Nass added.

Nass continued: “The original Moderna clinical trial data, which should have been available to regulatory agencies at least since the Moderna package was presented for licensure, reveals that while 93% of unvaccinated controls produced the SARS-CoV-2 anti-nucleocapsid antibody after infection, only 40% of the vaccinated produced this antibody at detectable levels after infection.

“They failed to mount the expected immune response. It is possible or probable that the more doses of these vaccines you receive, the less broad immunity you will develop, even after getting infected.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only 35% of 5 through 11 year olds have received any Covid vaccine, and only 28% have received both doses. Twenty percent of initially vaccinated 5-11 year olds were never brought back for the second shot.

“Doesn’t that tell you something?” Nass wrote.

According to the CDC, 75% of American children have already had the Covid virus, which is only very rarely a severe disease for children, “despite CDC’s desperate spin,” Nass wrote. “So the idea of mass vaccinating little kids is unspeakably cruel.”

The FDA has set aside several days in June for advisory committee meetings on Covid shots for toddlers and babies, and a booster dose for the 5-11 year olds.

“We must stop the carnage before the vaccines are authorized for the tiniest Americans,” Nass wrote. “We also need to save the unawakened parents from themselves, in case the vaccines do get authorized.”

