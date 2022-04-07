Machines changed voting data (in 2018) says Biden FEC nominee who sued Georgia

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2022

In February, a group called Georgia Patriots delivered 40,000 sworn affidavits from voters regarding 2020 election fraud to the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Likewise, many thousands of affidavits from voters detailing irregularities and fraud in the 2020 election have been taken in several swing states.

Democrats and their allies in Big Media refer to this as the “Big Lie.”

Dara Lindenbaum, who is Joe Biden’s nominee to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), represented Stacy Abrams’s nonprofit in a lawsuit that questioned the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, won by Kemp over Abrams, as “unconstitutional.”

In Senate testimony on April 6, Lindenbaum admitted that she signed on to a legal pleading alleging that voting machines used in Georgia in 2018 were switching votes illegally.

Lindebaum said the lawsuit was based on affidavits from voters.

Double standard much?

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out that the lawsuit Lindebaum was a part of had alleged that Georgia’s electronic voting machines had switched votes from Abrams to Kemp. Lindebaum admitted that the lawsuit contained those allegations which “were all based on affidavits and other stories from voters.”

So, there you have it. Affidavits from voters in 2018 contesting a Republican victory over a Democrat are worthy of a lawsuit. Affidavits from voters in 2020 contesting a supposed Democrat victory over a Republican is the “Big Lie.”

In November 2018, Lindenbaum signed on to a federal legal complaint on behalf of Abrams’s Fair Fight Action.

The complaint challenged the constitutionality of Georgia’s 2018 election, in which Abrams has never conceded. Raphael Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church joined the suit in early 2019, just months before the Democrat entered Georgia’s 2020 Senate race, The Washington Free Beacon reported on April 5.

“While the lawsuit remains active, Fair Fight and other plaintiffs amended the complaint in December 2020 to remove many of its assertions detailing problematic voting machines,” the Free Beacon noted.

Roughly three years after Lindenbaum signed the original complaint, Biden nominated her to serve on the FEC, a regulatory agency that helps shape U.S. election rules.

“If confirmed, Lindenbaum will mark a leftward shift for the commission, as she’ll replace Steve Walther, an independent,” the Free Beacon noted. “Lindenbaum has worked with numerous left-wing organizations, including Code Pink and UnidosUS, the Latino civil rights group formerly known as La Raza.”

