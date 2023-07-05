Lying repeatedly to America with impunity? Censuring Schiff is just for starters

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau, July 5, 2023

Over the last two and one-half centuries, the United States House of Representatives has been sympathetic and inclined to look the other way as to errant members — the cheaters, liars, schemers and pretenders. In those many years, the House has expelled five members and “censured” 24. As is apparent, out of the thousands who have served as congresspersons, only a tiny handful of elected representatives were so snakelike and detestable that they were black-marked and censured for disgraceful behavior.

U.S History books will forever carry the names of these congressmen whose actions were so disturbing that it even motivated normally forgiving peers to shame them as lowlifes with an historic footnote alongside their names, attesting to “censure” and disapproval by fellow legislators.

On June 21, the lower house of Congress, The People’s House, targeted a 25th congressman for “censure” and membership in this ugly club.

Cited for the distinction of being the latest scoundrel, was Adam Bennett Schiff, 62, a California representative and a member of Congress for 21 years. He was singled out for his malicious dishonesty over the past several years in his role as Chairman of the the powerful House Intelligence Committee, where he was hellbent on denigrating and bringing down President Trump.

The vote to reprimand Schiff was on a partisan basis with all Democrats voting “no” on the resolution to censure, and Republicans in the majority voting “yes.”

With the 435 member house in session, Speaker Kevin McCarthy brought forward the glib, California congressman, a Harvard educated lawyer, and effectively, “perp walked” him onto the well of the chamber as he read the censure resolution out loud. Schiff retained his smile, it was reported, acting as though he appreciated the attention.

Schiff, who has picked up the nicknames, “Shifty” and “Pencil Neck” characterized the disapproval of him by his Republican peers as “nonsense,” and asserted that he sees the censure as a “badge of honor.”

Over the years when Trump was in office, and even before he was sworn in, Schiff charged that he was “colluding” with the Russian President, in an effort to denigrate the U.S and make our great country bow to Russia’s demands.

Schiff claimed over and over that he had seen hard and irrefutable evidence of Trump’s seditious behavior, and his rhetoric pointed the way to his impeachment.

After a two year investigation by former FBI chief Robert Mueller, at a cost of $32 million to taxpayers, it was determined that the charges were fantasy and that the president had not colluded or conspired with the Kremlin leader in any conceivable way.

Schiff declined to apologize and continued to spew his hateful bilge as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Schiff for his non-stop decrying of President Trump as a pal of Vladimir Putin. For Pelosi, who had said she would like to see Trump in prison, Schiff was her pet gopher in the Democrat’s attack on the Republican President.

The resolution seeking “Censure” of Schiff was introduced by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who labeled Schiff a “liar” and a “crook” in talks on the floor of the House.

She said that Schiff had launched an all out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S President. He engaged in “falsehoods, misrepresentations and abuses of sensitive information in asserting that there was a relationship between Trump and Russia.”

President Trump said that Rep Luna deserves to be treated as Congressional “Star” for holding “Shifty” Schiff responsible for his deceit and deception and for putting our country at risk.

While Adam Schiff was at the top of the “censure” list, the conservative House may also be considering Speaker Pelosi for censure or reprimand. Pelosi was also a fierce liar and her hate for President Trump was front and center in her actions. It was Speaker Pelosi who tore up President Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019, while smirking and posing before the cameras.

Also on Speaker McCarthy’s list for a reprimand may be Gerald “Fat Jerry” Nadler of New York who, with Schiff, arranged for a manipulative, lying “whistleblower” to help Democrats lay the groundwork for the first impeachment of President Trump.

The Republican House of Representatives reportedly has much to do and is considering the impeachment of brain-damaged and senile President Biden and of his lying, incompetent Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. With Biden’s endorsement, Mayorkas, has allowed some five million illegal immigrants to enter the United States over the southerner border; and then testified under oath before Congress that the border”was secure.”

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.