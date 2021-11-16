Love fest: What’s not to like says Psaki of ‘not terrible’ Kamala Harris

S A T I R E

In a surprise press conference in D.C. today, Press Secretary Jen Psaki — completely out of the blue and for no apparent reason — announced that Kamala Harris is extremely likable and very good at her job and everything is just fine.

“I am proud to announce to you today that Vice President Harris is not unlikable in any way. She is also not terrible at her job,” said Psaki.

“That’s all I really came up here to say. She also has a great relationship with President Biden. Oh, they laugh and talk for hours!

I just wanted to take this time to announce that she’s doing important work and is in no way doing a sub-par job and everyone loves her. Isn’t that great?”

