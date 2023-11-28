Losers with money: Koch network puts its never-Trumper cash behind Haley for president

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2023

Nikki Haley has “enjoyed momentum in the polls in recent months, thanks in part to well-received performances in the first three GOP presidential primary debates.”

This is how a so-called “conservative” news network framed the GOP presidential primary.

“Momentum” apparently is Haley going from 57 points behind to 56 points behind Donald Trump.

One cable news host has asked Haley to debate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. For what? Second place?

Efforts to keep Trump off the ballot are failing in state after state. He will be the GOP nominee.

And, yet, the never-Trumpers continue to line up and throw money at candidates polling 50 or more points behind the frontrunner.

They are called never-Trumpers for a reason.

And, so, Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the deep-pocketed network founded by the Koch Brothers, has announced it is endorsing Haley for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

AFP Action said that “it is proud to be throwing the full weight and scope of its grassroots operation behind Nikki Haley to help her become the next President of the United States. That effort will begin with a multimillion dollar ad campaign launching this week in all early and several Super Tuesday states calling on Americans to unite behind Haley’s positive vision to turn the page on today’s broken politics and move our country forward.”

AFP Action senior adviser Emily Seidel, who called her group “a true grassroots organization,” highlighted that “when we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we’d be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction — and win. It’s clear that candidate is Nikki Haley.”

Seidel pledged that “we will be doing everything we can to help make her the next President of the United States.”

Haley, reacting to the endorsement, said the group’s “members know that there is too much at stake in this election to sit on the sidelines. This is a choice between freedom and socialism, individual liberty and big government, fiscal responsibility and spiraling debt. We have a country to save, and I’m grateful to have AFP Action by our side.”

As Fox News put it: “The AFP Action endorsement should help Haley, whose campaign lacks the grassroots outreach and organizational strength that DeSantis enjoys, due to the major assist from the DeSantis-aligned super PAC Never Back Down.”

Often, when a baseball team goes down by more than 10 runs in the late innings, it will opt to have a position player go in as pitcher to save a bullpen arm. The campaign teams of DeSantis and Haley could follow this strategy and save their candidates for 2028. Will they?

Another baseball saying goes “It’ ain’t over ’til it’s over.” No matter how much they despise Trump, those who sympathize with never-Trumpers might suggest they learn and abide the “it’s over” part.

New polls show @realDonaldTrump with a 50 point lead over @RonDeSantis and a 56 point lead over @NikkiHaley. #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/eT3ObVJ7qu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 27, 2023

