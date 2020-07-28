Limbaugh warns: If Republicans continue their silence, they may never win another election

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2020

The only push-back against what are essentially Democrat Party-sponsored riots raging in America’s cities is coming from President Donald Trump, radio host Rush Limbaugh noted.

As for Republicans — “crickets.”

Republicans “may never win another election” if they don’t take a stand against the rioters and the “reality-denying, corrupt string of lies” coming from Democrats and their media allies, Limbaugh said on his Monday broadcast.

“Everything the Democrat Party is saying is a demonstrable, provable, misleading lie – and yet crickets from the Republican Party on this. I can’t imagine a more destructive, twisted, upside-down, reality-denying, corrupt string of lies than we are hearing every day from the Democrat Party, and if the Republican Party cannot communicate to voters how utterly false all this is – if they’re too lazy to try – they may never win another election.”

“If the Republican Party does not get a voice sometime soon in this … You know, they can’t just leave everything to Trump. But that’s what they’ve been doing.”

Limbaugh highlighted a number of recent events to illustrate what he said today’s Democrats stand for.

“They have been cheering mass protests,” Limbaugh said. “They have slammed churchgoers.

“So the bottom line is this, folks. You can protest all you want, you can shoot tear gas all you want, you can get together in unlimited numbers, as long as you are protesting against Republicans and Donald Trump. But you cannot go to church. You are violating protocol if you go to church. You can’t go to church in numbers greater than 30, 40, or 50 people.

“But you can gather together to riot and to engage in violent protests all you want – and this has now been affirmed by the Supreme Court, which totally ignored the free expression of religion clause in the First Amendment in order to come to this ruling. The Democrats tell us that Black Lives Matter is not a Marxist organization, despite what the Black Lives Matter website says.

“The Democrats have been trying to tell us the police are the problem, that defunding them was the answer – despite exploding crime and murder rates. They said that anybody who believed Obama spied on Trump was a paranoid fool. They said that Donald Trump was a traitor, that Joe Biden is sharp as a tack.

“The imposition on going to church, the imposition on a family funeral, the imposition on in-person weddings, it’s almost more trouble than it’s worth. But you can go out and you can be part of any violent riot that you want. You cannot be with your sick children in a hospital, but, boy, can you be part of massive riots.

“You can be part of massive protests that the Democrat Party will then deny are occurring. You know, these contradictions and these hypocrisies would make really powerful campaign ads if they could be made and then if they could reach normal human beings. People could see it. Most people are not seeing this stuff, folks, ’cause the media is not telling them.”

Limbaugh also noted that U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was asked to denounce recent Antifa violence in Portland, and the congressman responded, “That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.”

Watch the video of Nadler:

