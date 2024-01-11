Letter: Muslim lobby gains traction in U.S. with support of Biden Administration

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — January 11, 2024

Special to WorldTribune.com

With less than 10 months before the U.S. elections, the Arab-Muslim community has increased its pressure on President Biden’s team. Thus, the Arab Center in Washington, DC recently stated that the White House position on the Israeli-Palestinian crisis is perceived as a betrayal among the Palestinian-American and the Arab communities. At the same time, leaders of other Muslim organizations have threatened not to support the current president in the election.

Thinking only about victory, Biden and his team are making more and more concessions to Muslims every day. At the same time, supporters of radical left ideas within the U.S. Democratic Party have become more active in promoting the pro-Palestinian position.

All this leads to outright sabotage of Israel’s military response. Biden constantly asks Netanyahu either to delay the start of a large-scale military operation or to organize a temporary truce, and even refuses requests for the supply of ammunition and weapons. In particular, on Dec. 26, a request for the supply of American Apache attack helicopters, necessary to strengthen the defense of the northern borders of the Israel, was rejected.

Let’s not forget that the U.S. president’s connivance with militant Islamists also contributed to Hamas’s unprecedented crime against Israelis in October 2023. By continuing to flirt with supporters of radical left-wing ideas and potential voters of Arab-Muslim origin, the Biden administration is not only betraying its main ally in the Middle East and further weakening the U.S. position in the region, but is also actually giving a free hand to the Muslim lobby within the country.

Matthias Riggs

Skowhegan, Maine

