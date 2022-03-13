Legislation would help victims of adverse vaccine reactions

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2022

Senate Republicans have proposed legislation that would amend current vaccine injury statute to allow for restitution to the victims of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said the bill, the Countermeasure Injury Compensation Amendment Act, would “improve responsiveness, create a commission to examine the injuries directly caused as a result of COVID-19 countermeasures, and allow those whose claims have been previously rejected [under the CICA] to resubmit claims for new consideration.”

Johnson has since last summer been highlighting the injuries that patients have suffered due to the Covid shot.

Johnson “will continue to advocate for the vaccine injured so their stories can be seen, heard and believed in order to get the treatment they need,” his office said in a press release.

WorldTribune.com noted in a March 7 report that, according to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), more than 1.5 million reports of adverse events following Covid vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022.

The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths and 200,331 reports of serious injuries.

Brianne Dressen, a Utah mother who experienced a serious adverse reaction as a participant in a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial, said of the bill: “What would this bill mean? It would mean those who are suffering adverse reactions will no longer have to decide between putting the bread on the table or picking up that critical prescription from the pharmacy or paying rent vs going to the doctor. For those of us waiting for critical compensation, this bill very well could be the difference between healing, and suffering and declining.”

(The full text of the bill can be found here.)

Why WorldTribune? . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief