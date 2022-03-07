CDC: Nearly 9,000 Covid vax injuries in kids ages 5 to 11; 1.5 million total adverse event reports

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2022

Newly released data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that 8,817 Covid vaccine injuries were reported for children ages 5 to 11.

Included in the 8,817 reports were 200 rated as serious. There were 4 reported deaths, 17 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation), and 32 reports of blood clotting disorders.

Children survive Covid at close to a 100 percent rate.

The most recent death involved an 8-year-old boy from Mississippi who died 7 days after his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The boy was found blue and lifeless at home and was taken to the hospital with a full code in process. A pulse was detected several times, but the boy ultimately died in the ICU. It was reported to the doctor who filed the report that the boy died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome. He did not have Covid.

The VAERS data shows a total of 1,151,450 reports of adverse events following Covid vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2022.

The data included a total of 24,827 reports of deaths and 200,331 reports of serious injuries.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 774,373 adverse events, including 11,312 deaths and 74,257 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. in the same time frame.

Of the 11,312 U.S. deaths reported as of Feb. 25, 18 percent occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 22 percent occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 60 percent occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a study released on Feb. 28 showed the effectiveness of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine in 5- to 11-year-olds was only 12 percent after a seven-week period of observation. Yet, the authors of the study still recommended the vaccine for that age group, stating it was protective against severe disease.

