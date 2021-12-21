Legalizing election fraud: Hemingway stings ‘destructive’ Clinton tool Marc Elias

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2021

Republicans are killing democracy by making it harder for Democrats to cheat in elections.

That’s how longtime Clinton family tool and Democrat Party operative Marc Elias framed the GOP’s quest for election integrity laws, using of course the Left’s narrative demanding that elections be federalized while criminalizing the questioning of the November 2020 vote-processing.

Marc Elias

Elias tweeted:

“Republicans are worse than ever and their attack on democracy continues. For 2022-24, our best hope remains new federal legislation and aggressive litigation.”

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist and author of the best-seller “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections“, wasn’t having what Elias was dishing out.

Hemingway tweeted:

“Marc Elias, who ran the destructive Russia collusion lie operation in 2016, says the quiet part out loud — decreasing the security and safeguards for elections is Democrats’ “best hope” for winning future elections.”

Here is the Hemingway-Elias tweet-off:

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Elias himself has submitted a plan to the Virginia Supreme Court for gerrymandering the state’s voting districts. Elias, by the way, was hired by the losing Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign.

