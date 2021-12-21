Legalizing election fraud: Hemingway stings ‘destructive’ Clinton tool Marc Elias

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2021

Republicans are killing democracy by making it harder for Democrats to cheat in elections.

That’s how longtime Clinton family tool and Democrat Party operative Marc Elias framed the GOP’s quest for election integrity laws, using of course the Left’s narrative demanding that elections be federalized while criminalizing the questioning of the November 2020 vote-processing.

Elias tweeted:

“Republicans are worse than ever and their attack on democracy continues. For 2022-24, our best hope remains new federal legislation and aggressive litigation.”

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist and author of the best-seller “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections“, wasn’t having what Elias was dishing out.

Hemingway tweeted:

“Marc Elias, who ran the destructive Russia collusion lie operation in 2016, says the quiet part out loud — decreasing the security and safeguards for elections is Democrats’ “best hope” for winning future elections.”

Here is the Hemingway-Elias tweet-off:

Republicans are worse than ever and their attack on democracy continues. For 2022-24, our best hope remains new federal legislation and aggressive litigation. https://t.co/qHa3ZLz3ua — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2021

Marc Elias, who ran the destructive Russia collusion lie operation in 2016, says the quiet part out loud — decreasing the security and safeguards for elections is Democrats’ “best hope” for winning future elections. https://t.co/pCnNpyLOaS — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

This is nonsense, but I did like the part of your book where you wrote about how effective I was in beating the GOP in court in 2020. How’d it sell? https://t.co/MGnmtIFqTI — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 17, 2021

Oh I don’t believe I ever wrote that about your efforts against election security. But I believe I mentioned that you were sanctioned by the 5th Circuit for your dishonesty. https://t.co/TyFeZyfRV3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

Marc Elias was just reminding me to remind you to purchase my best-selling book. His role in running not just the Russia collusion hoax that so damaged the country in 2016, but also the chaos and confusion of 2020’s election administration is covered well. https://t.co/kiT5wagJWr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Elias himself has submitted a plan to the Virginia Supreme Court for gerrymandering the state’s voting districts. Elias, by the way, was hired by the losing Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign.

Have you seen this? Apparently the result of Virginia’s BIPARTISAN redistricting process isn’t gerrymandered enough for the stalwart “Defender of Democracy” to get the “democracy” he wants. https://t.co/itRIQJ1xqu — Charles Hoskinson (@cehoskinson) December 17, 2021

Hey look, Elias submitted a Democratic Gerrymander, is anyone surprised? https://t.co/AI0n2ppoEF — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) December 17, 2021

“We can’t win if we institute the most basic and elementary and common-sense election integrity measures! We can’t win if people have to prove they are who they say they are.”?

Really? Why is that? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 16, 2021

