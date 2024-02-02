Leftists vow to ‘bird dog’ staffers in next Trump Administration

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2024

A group of radical leftists who are going scorched earth to stop Donald Trump from winning back the White House protested outside the main office of the Heritage Foundation conservative think tank on Jan. 27 in an apparent effort to intimidate staffers working on plans to join Trump’s prospective administration.

One of the activists speaking at the Washington, D.C. rally was captured on video threatening to harass staffers at their homes and churches:

“We need to go find out where they live, where they go to church, who they hang around with, and bird dog they asses.”

Cheering and a reply of “Hell yeah!” could be heard in the video.

The Heritage Foundation has been working on “Project 2025,” a plan to staff a prospective Republican administration as well as counter the Left’s influence in federal government by recruiting conservative employees.

Organizers of the protest used language that critics said could potentially endanger Heritage Foundation staffers’ safety.

An Instagram post by one of the organizers of the rally said: “Our message: No Day One Dictator! Stop Project 2025! The Heritage Foundation is Hazardous! In one year, the GOP plans to install a Day One Dictator and dismantle our democracy. Help launch a year-long campaign of action against Project 2025.”

Another organizer said the purpose of the protest was to “bring public and media attention to the threat to U.S. democracy that the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 represents.”

One of the protesters, Markus Batchelor, who has served on D.C.’s State Board of Education, said that “The Heritage Foundation knows that this is their moment” and hopes “we drop the ball just one more time, like we did in 2016” to take over.

“Are we gonna get it done?” he asked, rallying the crowd to vote.

“Yes,” they cheered to each question: “Are we gonna win? Are we gonna defeat Heritage? Are we gonna save our democracy? Are we gonna win in 2024? Are we gonna be one nation in 2025?”

Long-time activist Reginald Brown told the crowd “we need to meet them where they are! We have to embarrass them, that is a tactic,. Find out where they live. Find out where their office is! When we disrupt business as usual, they pay attention. Money is their God. When you mess with their money, they will listen to you. What do we gotta do? Shut it down!”

Jessico Bowman, secretary of the libertarian-leaning Republican Liberty Caucus, noted: “The Heritage Foundation’s ‘Project 2025’ has the radical Left even more freaked out than the realization that Hillary Clinton was not elected President in 2016 and that Donald Trump was the 45th President. The Left’s brazen coordination and language threatening supporters of Donald Trump and their hate for a presidential candidate should concern all Americans.”

The Jan. 27 protest also marked the formal launch of a non-profit organization that leftists are calling “Stop The Coup 2025.” The organization claims on its website to be “nonpartisan” but is “aimed squarely at preventing Trump’s re-election, and resisting his administration should they fail,” Breitbart’s Kristina Wong noted.

The coalition behind the effort include an amalgam of radical groups: The Center for Popular Democracy, Human Rights Campaign, CPD Action, Vocal New York, and Rise and Resist.

The leftist network is headed up by a group named “Indivisible,” which started by distraught Democrat Senate staffers Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg in the aftermath of Clinton’s loss to Trump.

Wong noted that Indivisible “is backed by George Soros, Reid Hoffman — who is currently funding E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump and was funding the super PAC for Nikki Haley’s presidential bid until she lost the Republican primary in New Hampshire, as well as other donors such as San Francisco mortgage billionaire Herbert Sandler, New York real estate heiress Patricia Bauman, and oil heiress Leah Hunt-Hendrix.”

The group has raised nearly $6 million since its inception in late 2016. In addition to an office in D.C., which has a staff of about 40 people, it has more than 6,000 volunteer chapters across the country.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists