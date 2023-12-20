Left celebrates Colorado decision; Critics hit ‘Soros-funded’ scheme denying people ‘their right to vote’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2023

The Left’s unprecedented George Soros-funded lawfare campaign aimed at banning Donald Trump from running for another term as president got the victory it was looking for on Tuesday when the Colorado Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision ruled Trump ineligible for the Colorado primary ballot.

The celebration was immediate and joyful, if not short-lived.

“Heroes,” leftist actor George Takei said of the four Colorado Supreme Court justices who ruled against Trump.

Rob Reiner wrote on X: “The Colorado Supreme Court, stating the obvious, has ruled that Donald Trump, having engaged in Insurrection, be removed from the ballot and be barred from holding public office. Nice to see a little sanity poking it’s head up.”

The problem with Reiner’s contention, observers say, is that Trump has not been federally criminally convicted of, let alone charged for, insurrection, so he couldn’t be disqualified for committing the offense.

Leftist MSNBC talking head Rachel Maddow is holding out hope the U.S. Supreme Court lets the decision stand: “I mean, if the Supreme Court were to affirm this ruling, he could be disqualified not just in Colorado but multiple states like the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

The Colorado case which the state Supreme Court ruled on was brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which has received funding from Soros’s Open Society Foundations and has a history of frivolous lawsuits targeting Trump.

“The left-wing organization exists to abuse the legal system to harm Republicans, and they might get lucky this time with their Hail Mary attempt to take out Trump,” Mike Davis wrote in a prophetic Nov. 3 analysis for The Federalist.

CREW’s lawsuit argues Trump is guilty of “insurrection” and is ineligible due to the 14th Amendment’s Disqualification Clause used to chase out of office Confederate insurrectionists who fought against the Union in the Civil War.

“CREW’s legal theory is wrong for several reasons,” Davis wrote. “For starters, it’s not clear that section 3 of the 14th Amendment even applies to the president. As Andrew McCarthy wrote in National Review, this section ‘refers to electors of the president and vice president, not the president and vice president themselves. Plainly, if it had been the purpose of the amendment’s framers to include the president and vice president, they’d have said so — they wouldn’t have left it at electors.’ ”

The Trump campaign said in a statement following the Colorado ruling:

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice.

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

Real America’s Voice host Grant Stinchfield suggested Trump could immediately turn the tables on the leftists by holding a rally in Colorado.

“It would be a classic Trump move,” Stinchfield said. “A Trump rally in Colorado would send a clear message that he can not be stopped or deterred. It would be the ultimate troll.”

The all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump engaged in an insurrection against the US on January 6th. This targeted lawsuit, filed by a Soros-funded outlet, is aimed at setting a precedent and denying the people their right to vote. pic.twitter.com/GkayD7J1X4 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 20, 2023

