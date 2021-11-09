Lawless White House ignores court order: Massive Freedom protests erupt worldwide

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2021

Team Biden is ignoring a federal court’s order which temporarily blocked the Covid vaccine mandate for businesses of 100 or more employees.

“People should not wait,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Monday. “They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated.”

The U.S. Government’s Covid tyranny continues even as Republican attorneys general in at least 26 states have challenged the mandate in five different U.S. appeals courts.

The court-ordered pause of the vaccine mandate on Friday, by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, came a day after the requirements went into effect, starting the countdown for businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff have received the shots required for full vaccination by Jan. 4. After that date, unvaccinated workers must submit a negative Covid-19 test weekly to enter the workplace.

The unprecedented order also requires all unvaccinated workers to start wearing face masks indoors at their workplaces starting Dec. 5.

Legal analysts say there is a high probability that the case will end up before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, freedom-loving individuals are protesting the mandates handed down by power-mad tyrants around the globe.

On Saturday, a group called the U.S. Freedom Flyers organized a rally outside Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, Fox 8 reported.

“We’re out here today because we’re tired of the mandate. We’re tired of being told that our bodies are not ours,” Artemis Coburn, a pilot for a major airline, told the station. “It just comes down to enough is enough, and we’re going to make a stand, and this is our stand.”

If the mandate does take effect, 84 million private sector workers could be required by their employers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

“If it actually comes down to that, it’s going to be catastrophic for the airline industry,” Joshua Yoder, co-founder of U.S. Freedom Flyers, said. “They can’t afford to lose 10% of their people, much less 20-30% across the various workgroups.”

“Our governments, our companies, our union, and even a lot of our fellow employees, are not defending freedom, so we have to fill in the void,” Robert Soudher, also a co-founder of U.S. Freedom Flyers, said.

A group who say they are Procter & Gamble workers produced a two-minute video that warns the consumer giant’s factories “will grind to a halt” amid mass firings due to Team Biden’s mandate.

“Know this: you’ll start to care when our termination begins to affect you personally,” narrators say in the video. “What you’ve already seen happen in the airline industry will soon happen to many other organizations in America and around the world… When shipping speeds slow to a crawl and you can’t acquire basic necessities, remember: you could have stopped this. When the factories in which we work grind to a halt, you will be to blame.”

Amid warnings that walkouts of truckers could disrupt the already heavily-strained supply chain, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said that most truckers are not covered by Team Biden’s mandate.

“We’ve heard some pushback from truckers today. The ironic thing is most truckers are not covered by this, because they’re driving a truck, they’re in a cab, they’re by themselves, they wouldn’t be covered by this,” Walsh said.

At a protest rally in Bismarck, North Dakota on Monday, one attendee told the Bismarck Tribune that she would quit her job at a power plant if she’s required to get the vaccine.

“If you have to get the shot, that’s dictatorship, that’s communism, and I’m so against that,” she said. “America stands for freedom.”

Below are protests against vaccine mandates in Los Angeles and New Zealand:

