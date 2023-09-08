Lara Logan to release new video detailing Jan. 6 truths legacy media won’t touch

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2023

A January 2020 op-ed in The Hill ran under the headline “Journalism needs Lara Logan”.

Since then, major media outlets, including those which are allegedly conservative, have done everything they can to cancel Logan.

She continues to demonstrate why independent journalists are needed to save the republic.

Logan announced in a social media post on Thursday that she will soon release a video which details the truth about what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021. It is a truth that legacy outlets refuse to touch.

One source interviewed by Logan says in the video: “Bottom line, Lara, if they didn’t want people going to the Capitol, if they didn’t want people even getting close to the Capitol, it never would have happened. It happened because they wanted it to happen.”

Also covered in the video is the death on Jan. 6 of Rosanne Boyland in a Capitol tunnel after police unleashed gas on the crowd of protesters, beating many of them, including Boyland, with batons.

The Gateway Pundit, The Epoch Times, and WorldTribune.com are among the few outlets which have covered what happened to Boyland.

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish

  , , , ,

Lara Logan to release new video detailing Jan. 6 truths legacy media won’t touch added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login