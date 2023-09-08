Lara Logan to release new video detailing Jan. 6 truths legacy media won’t touch

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2023

A January 2020 op-ed in The Hill ran under the headline “Journalism needs Lara Logan”.

Since then, major media outlets, including those which are allegedly conservative, have done everything they can to cancel Logan.

She continues to demonstrate why independent journalists are needed to save the republic.

Logan announced in a social media post on Thursday that she will soon release a video which details the truth about what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021. It is a truth that legacy outlets refuse to touch.

One source interviewed by Logan says in the video: “Bottom line, Lara, if they didn’t want people going to the Capitol, if they didn’t want people even getting close to the Capitol, it never would have happened. It happened because they wanted it to happen.”

Also covered in the video is the death on Jan. 6 of Rosanne Boyland in a Capitol tunnel after police unleashed gas on the crowd of protesters, beating many of them, including Boyland, with batons.

The Gateway Pundit, The Epoch Times, and WorldTribune.com are among the few outlets which have covered what happened to Boyland.

It’s hard to find the truth these days, and it’s needed now more than ever.@laralogan has traveled across America to bring you the truth about the events of January 6, 2021. Don’t miss her latest series, “The Rest of the Story”, coming soon on X and @SovrenMedia!👇 pic.twitter.com/eHxVRqfVo3 — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) September 7, 2023

