Kuhner: By signing WHO pandemic treaty on Feb. 27, Team Biden will surrender U.S. sovereignty

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

The Biden administration is about to hand over U.S. sovereignty to the United Nations, effectively empowering the World Health Organization to control and determine America’s future responses to emergency pandemics such as Covid-19.

If signed, the new pandemic accord would mean that WHO unelected bureaucrats can impose crushing lockdowns, authoritarian vaccine and mask mandates, and unconstitutional surveillance and monitoring procedures — Chinese-style state spying — on all American citizens in the name of fighting a global “emergency pandemic.”

Unless stopped, this accord will be the most revolutionary and destructive act of Joe Biden’s presidency. It will undermine our national sovereignty and essentially end constitutional self-government.

According to The Epoch Times, which first broke the story, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra negotiated with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus a “legally binding” accord that would give the U.N. health agency, based in Geneva, Switzerland, the authority to oversee and dictate American policies during any pandemic. The accord’s goal is to establish a global medical regime that compels all 194 WHO member states — including the United States — to subordinate their national pandemic/health emergency policies to the centralized U.N. bureaucracy.

A “zero draft” of the treaty was published on Feb. 1. The draft explicitly grants the WHO the power to declare a global pandemic emergency (similar to what was done during the coronavirus epidemic) in which individual nations would cede their ability to craft a national response, thereby giving the U.N. health agency — and Tedros in particular — the power to implement transnational regulations and treatments ranging from lockdowns and border closures to mandatory vaccines and monitoring of populations.

In short, the draft treaty seeks to erect a world medical police state.

“They want to see a centralized, vaccine-and-medication-based response, and a very restrictive response in terms of controlling populations,” David Bell, a former WHO staffer, who specializes in epidemic policy, told The Epoch Times. “They get to decide what is a health emergency, and they are putting in place a surveillance mechanism that will ensure that there are potential emergencies to declare.”

On Feb. 27, all member states will be meeting in Geneva to sign the final agreement. If it is signed, the globalists and Big Pharma will achieve a monumental victory — the authoritarian policies imposed during the Covid pandemic will become permanent and universal.

Francis Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois and a staunch critic of the accord, warns that the treaty will supersede the U.S. constitution and domestic health policy.

He told The Epoch Times that, if the treaty is ratified, “Tedros or his successor will be able to issue orders that will go all the way down the pipe to your primary care physicians.”

Hence, after declaring a public health emergency, the WHO will have the ability to decide whether U.S. doctors must prescribe only remdesivir to treat a Covid variant or prohibit the use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Moreover, the U.N. agency could demand all Americans be injected with a new vaccine to combat a so-called global pandemic — whether people want it or not.

‘Biden’s plan is to sign the accord quickly (and secretly) and then ram it down our throats, circumventing Congress, the law and the American people. In fact, the treaty explicitly claims that, once it is signed, it “provisionally” goes into effect immediately…’

The Biden regime is using the WHO treaty to advance its medical tyranny through the back door. It was Biden who supported the crippling lockdowns, disastrous school closures, and massive violations of civil liberties during the Covid pandemic. And it was Biden who wanted a federal vaccine mandate — until it was ruled illegal and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Biden and the radical Democrats have one seminal problem: health care belongs to the states, not the federal government, under the constitution. By agreeing to this treaty, Biden is hoping to bypass our system of federalism and impose centralized medical state control from the U.N.

It’s no wonder leading Senate Republicans are finally galvanizing to stop the WHO accord. Led by Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, seventeen GOP conservatives have introduced the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act.” The bill rightly states that the pandemic accord is a treaty, and thus under the U.S. constitution can only be implemented if it is supported by a supermajority of the Senate, which requires 67 votes. Time, however, is not on the Republicans’ side.

Biden’s plan is to sign the accord quickly (and secretly) and then ram it down our throats, circumventing Congress, the law and the American people. In fact, the treaty explicitly claims that, once it is signed, it “provisionally” goes into effect immediately—regardless of whether national legislatures ratify it or not.

This is why patriots, conservatives and Republicans cannot idly sit back and wait for the Senate to eventually act. Should the Biden regime illegally go forward with the treaty then the United States must withdraw all funding from the WHO and pull out of the organization. We did it under President Trump. We need to do it again. Otherwise, America is lost.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.