Klaus Schwab’s ‘glorious’ plans for humanity threatened by ‘far-right extremist fascist’ woman

S A T I R E

With the election of right-wing candidate Giorgia Meloni as Italy’s first female Prime Minister, the Left has announced they no longer support strong, independent women.

“This is an absolute disaster. Maybe women do belong in the kitchen,” said Italian Leftist Atlantic contributor Gianna Mozzarella. ….

Experts in the EU, the World Economic Forum … are warning that Meloni is extremely dangerous.

“We can’t overstate just how far, far, far-right extremist and fascist this extremist fascist far-right woman really is,” said WEF Founder Klaus Schwab [who believes Earth is overpopulated by a factor of 16, according to sources who requested anonymity because they said Klaus Schwab had not authorized them to say that he believes Earth is overpopulated by a factor of 16].

Schwab continued: “She is a danger to our glorious dream of a New World Order because she believes in things like family and the infinite worth of the individual — which, I must remind you — are things only fascists believe in.”

