Klaus Schwab turns on a once-promising ‘Young Global Leader’, Vladimir Putin

March 11, 2022

Although Vladimir Putin was never an official designee in the World Economic Forum’s “Young Global Leaders” program, WEF founder Klaus Schwab did not shy away from holding up the Russian leader to that standard.

In a 2017 interview, Schwab said; “When I mention names like Ms Merkel, even Vladimir Putin and so on, they have all been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. But what we are really proud of now is the young generation, like Prime Minister Trudeau, President of Argentina and so on.”

In a 2019 video of an interview in Costa Rica, Schwab lists Tony Blair, Merkel, and Putin as former World Economic Forum “Young Global Leaders”.

[WEF “Young Global Leaders” must be 38 or under when they are admitted. At 38 Putin would have still been in the KGB in the dying days of the USSR in 1990. WEF didn’t start the Young Global Leaders program (as “Global Leaders for Tomorrow”) until 1993 when Putin was already 41.]

While he may not be a graduate of the program in an official sense, Putin has been on Schwab’s radar since 1992. The Russian strongman has been a regular keynote speaker at the World Economic Forum, a yearly gathering of elites in a posh Switzerland ski resort.

This week, the WEF announced that it has severed “all relations” with the Russian government and Putin due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“We are not engaging with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian entities,” WEF spokesperson Amanda Russo told Politico.

The promising leader long touted by Schwab has also been purged from the WEF’s website.

Looks like Vladimir Putin was removed from WEF website this week. pic.twitter.com/MfAso3hhdG — Teddy Fenton – Critical of the Intelligence State. (@teddyfenton1) March 1, 2022

The last time Putin and Schwab met was sometime in 2021. Schwab told the Russian leader that his country was of “particular importance” in world events. The WEF founder even went so far as to say that Putin’s voice was “essential” in world affairs.

Then came Ukraine.

“Ukraine is the most poorly kept secret of Western elites. The country has long been used by the likes of the Biden crime family, Obama, Soros, the Clintons, and the WEF, among many others to run their corrupt dealings through,” Julian Conradson noted in a March 10 op-ed for The Gateway Pundit. “And now, with the sh*tstorm kicking up about the U.S.-Backed, EcoHealth-linked biological warfare testing labs that Putin is reportedly targeting, things are getting sketchy for the criminal cabal.”

What’s more, Conradson added, “the Ukrainian government has also announced that they are planning on evacuating all sensitive data and servers to other countries overseas if Russian forces continue to gain control of the country. Although the WEF has made the decision to cut Putin off, they have left the possibility of a return to good graces on the table if he decides to come around and play ball again.”

