Davos club: Klaus Schwab introduces Xi Jinping at ‘Reset’ forum starring Fauci

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2022

Forefront Books described “The Great Reset” in advance notes of its new bestseller by radio host Glenn Beck:

“An international conspiracy between powerful bankers, business leaders, and government officials; closed-door meetings in the Swiss Alps; and calls for a radical transformation of every society on earth — ‘The Great Reset’ sounds like it is one henchman-with-an-eyepatch away from being the plot for the next James Bond movie. But ‘The Great Reset’ is not a work of fiction.”

“The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of 21st Century Fascism” arrived on bookstore shelves last week and quickly ascended to the No. 1 spot on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Meanwhile, globalist elites from around the world drove home the point Monday that “The Great Reset” is indeed their planned reality as the World Economic Forum, a virtual event this year, got underway.

One year after declaring Chairman Xi Jinping’s speech to the Forum “historic,” Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum and one of the chief architects of “The Great Reset,” invited the Chinese dictator back to dispense more propaganda on how amazing communism is.

Meanwhile, Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci, who has yet to be held to account for all of his egregious mistakes during the pandemic, was invited to instruct the globalists on what will happen in the next phase of Covid.

Fauci told the elites gathered for the virtual pow-wow: “It’s not that you’re going to eliminate this disease completely. We’re not going to do that, but hopefully it will be at such a low level that it doesn’t disrupt our normal social, economic and other interactions with each other.”

Xi proclaimed:

We need to discard Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes. Our world today is far from being tranquil; rhetorics that stoke hatred and prejudice abound. Acts of containment, suppression or confrontation arising thereof do all harm, not the least good, to world peace and security. History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems; it only invites catastrophic consequences.

Protectionism and unilateralism can protect no one; they ultimately hurt the interests of others as well as one’s own. Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to the tide of history. Naturally, countries have divergences and disagreements between them.

Yet a zero-sum approach that enlarges one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help. Acts of single-mindedly building ‘exclusive yards with high walls’ or ‘parallel systems’, of enthusiastically putting together exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world, of overstretching the concept of national security to hold back economic and technological advances of other countries, and of fanning ideological antagonism and politicizing or weaponizing economic, scientific and technological issues, will gravely undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges.

The right way forward for humanity is peaceful development and win-win cooperation. Different countries and civilizations may prosper together on the basis of respect for each other, and seek common ground and win-win outcomes by setting aside differences.

We should follow the trend of history, work for a stable international order, advocate common values of humanity, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We should choose dialogue over confrontation, inclusiveness over exclusion, and stand against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony or power politics.”

Xi added: “Last year, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding. Through a century of tenacious struggle, the CPC has rallied and led the Chinese people in accomplishing remarkable achievements in the advancement of the nation and betterment of people’s lives. We have realized a moderately prosperous society in all respects and won the battle against poverty, both according to plan, and found a historic solution to ending absolute poverty. Now, China is marching on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects.”

World Economic Forum hosts CCP Dictator: "Through a century of tenacious struggle, the Chinese Communist Party has rallied and led the Chinese people in accomplishing remarkable achievements in the advancement of the nation and betterment of people's lives."

