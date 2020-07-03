Kids missing vaccinations due to parents’ COVID-19 fears

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2020

It is well established that children do not easily contract or spread the coronavirus. And most kids who do become infected have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Yet, due in large part to fear created by the major media, parents are reluctant to have their children receive vaccines for other diseases because they are scared their kids will be infected with COVID-19.

The coronavirus lockdowns imposed on Americans by politicians and pushed by the major media also disrupted pediatric outpatient visits and routine childhood vaccinations, leaving children and their communities vulnerable to potential outbreaks of preventable diseases such as measles, top health officials said in written testimony prepared for a July 3 hearing held by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services.

During the hearing, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Dr. Robert Redfield, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief, and Dr. Gary Disbrow, the acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), confirmed that children and their communities are now at risk for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“We know from our surveys and data systems that COVID-19 interrupted access to routine medical services. CDC observed notable declines in pediatric outpatient visits and routine childhood vaccination since March, leaving some children and communities at risk for preventable disease and outbreaks. Corresponding declines were also observed in the number of measles-containing vaccine doses administered in eight U.S. health care organizations serving publicly and privately insured patients,” the health officials testified.

In May, the CDC warned that the coronavirus outbreak and the imposed lockdowns were driving down the administration of non-influenza childhood vaccines to combat measles and other diseases.

The health officials said at the Senate hearing: “In order to ensure adequate hospital and medical care capacity, we must work aggressively to increase influenza and other routine childhood immunizations. Further, as we continue to fight the pandemic, it is important that Americans have confidence in all vaccines.”

The health officials said they are optimistic that the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed would generate a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021.

Dr. Collins, the NIH director, indicated that the Trump administration would meet its target of distributing 300 million doses by early 2021.

“That’s really a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people,” he said.

Illinois judge voids governor’s lockdown orders

A southern Illinois judge on Thursday voided Democrat Governor J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus lockdown orders.

Judge Michael McHaney said state law does not give governors the authority to extend disaster proclamations past 30 days or restrict the activities of residents and businesses by executive order.

State Rep. Darren Bailey tweeted, “Illinois is Open! Live Responsible!”

“This is a victory for freedom. This is a victory for the people of Illinois,” Bailey said Thursday outside the courthouse, where he was greeted by supporters, some of whom wore T-shirts that read “My governor is an idiot” on the front and “Fire Pritzker” on the back, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office is expected to appeal.

Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner downplayed the significance of the ruling in a statement.

“Every other court — both state and federal — that has considered these exact issues has agreed with the administration that executive orders protecting Illinoisans’ health and safety are well within the governor’s constitutional authority,” Bittner said. “This includes a federal court decision earlier today.”

Gov. Newsom keeps his winery open while ordering bars, restaurants closed

Rules for thee but not for me.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced he will be rolling back the state’s reopening due a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, 19 counties, including Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Orange, were ordered to close indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, zoos and museums. Bars were ordered to close all operations.

Newsom also warned California residents against attending large July 4 celebrations.

Conveniently, however, Newsom’s vineyard, Plumpjack Winery, located in Napa Valley is open for business. Napa is not one of the 19 counties on the closures list.

According to a since-deleted video post on Plumpjack Winery’s Instagram page, all visitors this weekend are required to wear a mask unless they are seated at a table.

Newsom said: “I cannot say it enough; I said it last week, I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again. We’ve got Fourth of July weekend coming up. One of the areas of biggest concern relates to the spread of COVID-19 in this state remains family gatherings. Not just bars. Not just being out in the streets where people are protesting and the like.”

The governor added: “It’s specifically family gatherings. Where family members or rather households — immediate and extended family members — begin to mix and take down their guard. They may walk into that barbecue with masks on; then they put the cooler down and the mask comes off, they have a glass of water, and all of a sudden nieces and nephews start congregating.”

