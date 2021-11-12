Kicking Soros out: New El Salvador law targets outside influencers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2021

With the rest of the world going the way of North Korea in recent months, here’s why hope springs eternal.

News item: With progressive globalist billionaire George Soros specifically in mind, El Salvador is poised to pass a new law taxing foreign money influencers a whopping 40 percent. The Associated Press report lends a sympathetic lead to the subversive victims affected (bold added throughout this article):

Civic groups and activists [on Nov. 10] criticized a proposal by President Nayib Bukele’s to ban foreign donations or funding for non-governmental organizations that supposedly carry out political activity in El Salvador.

The groups said it was an attempt by Bukele to stamp out criticism of his populist government.

Eduardo Escobar, the director of the NGO Citizen Action, called it an attempt “to silence the critical voices of civic groups.”

Bukele sent the bill this week to Congress, where his New Ideas party is dominant and is expected to pass the law. He accuses civic groups of helping organize protest marches against his government.

Coverage by a Soros-funded Latin American news outlet reveals just why Eduardo Escobar is upset:

Nuevas Ideas legislative bloc chair Christian Guevara noted that the bill is aimed explicitly at grant funding to independent journalism from international NGOs. “Those journalist’s juicy salaries are over,” he said in a television interview, calling out Open Society Foundations, which partially funds El Faro. “Some of those funds were used to finance marches, but that’ll no longer be allowed,” he claimed.

Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, El Salvador’s populist President Bukele is an enthusiastic Twitter poster. He taunted a Soros asset who expressed his dismay over the move (translated from the Spanish):

How strange that the one jumping is from George Soros’s Open Society. Who knows why?

Que raro que el que salta sea de Open Society de George Soros 😂 A saber por qué. https://t.co/tb3JMa2JTN pic.twitter.com/cT32SV5Wns — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 10, 2021

Bukele has long seen Soros as a foul presence in his country. In response to criticism by him in 2020, Open Society Foundations released an official statement expressing pained bewilderment that anyone would consider its moneyed interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations to be anything but a blessing:

The Open Society Foundations’ work in El Salvador is part of our commitment to building just, inclusive democracies across Latin America and the Caribbean….

All the organizations we support define their own goals and activities, with the approval of their boards of trustees or appropriate governance bodies. The Open Society Foundations does not dictate organizations’ priorities or strategies, and does not interfere in the implementation of their work.

Gleeful El Salvadorans on Twitter sent mocking message to Soros agents:

Tell your boss (George Soros) that the Open Society Foundations will no longer be able to work against our national interests, no matter what him and his pawns (like yourself) have to say about it. https://t.co/77PiLv8pJb — Herbert Esmahan 🇸🇻 (@HerbertEsmahan) November 10, 2021

“George Soros will no longer be able to get his hands on El Salvador”

George Soros ya no podrá meter manos en El Salvador. — Mr.Cuchilla 🌐🧢 (@MrCuchilla) November 10, 2021

You’re not a part of our country:

I’m thinking you’re not part of our country we have the Right to create our owns law for our convenience Open Society organización it’s danger for our civilización you’re promote the abortion and Community LGBT El Salvador it’s not part of this aberrations get out of El Salvador — Erika Villata (@ErikaVillalta16) November 10, 2021

Fact Check on that latter claim: True.

Bukele is a populist sensation in El Salvador who is hard to define in the partisan political terms utilized in the United States. But he has turned the heads of America First populist nationalists with some of his very astute comments and actions.

In March, Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed a very impressive Bukele on the immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border. Sharp observation:

So, that makes [Latin America’s] economy dependent on [remittances] because those people send money back to their home countries, which is not a good economic formula. That makes the economies dependent on that…. It’s bad for the United States because immigration will go up, and it’s bad for our country because [of] people leaving the country… so it’s bad for both of us.

He has also earned a reputation as a committed crime-fighter in his violence-plagued country. From a Nov. 11 AP report:

President Nayib Bukele ordered troops into the streets of San Salvador, where they used armored cars to block the exits of some poor neighborhoods, while police went door to door searching for members of the country’s notorious street gangs.

Bukele wrote in his Twitter account that “we know there are dark forces who are working to return us to the past, but this administration is not going to allow it.”

El Salvador’s homicides have declined sharply since 2015, when more than 6,000 people were killed. But the country continues to have one of the world’s highest homicide rates, in large part due to gang violence.

Crossing George Soros to maximum effect with his foreign influencer tax should lead to immediate blowback from the global big-box media in thrall to the “philanthropist’s” influence. Look for hit jobs to run soon in the usual news outlets decrying the “disturbing authoritarian tilt” in El Salvador.

These “journalists” on the Soros payroll are still in business. For their colleagues in El Salvador, meanwhile, the well may be about to run dry.

