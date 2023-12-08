Kevin McCallister would be shocked by his grocery bill in 2023

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2023

Kevin McCallister was lucky Bidenomics weren’t in place in 1990, or it would have been much tougher to be “Home Alone.”

Joe Biden did run for president in 1988 but fell short. That was good news for Kevin and his grocery list.

In his trip to the grocery store in 1990, Kevin purchased a half gallon of milk, a half gallon of orange juice, a TV dinner, bread, frozen mac and cheese, laundry detergent, cling wrap, toilet paper, a pack of army men, and dryer sheets. The cost to the character played by Macaulay Culkin — $19.83.

Kevin would have needed to raid more of his siblings’ cash stashes to pay for those items under the Biden regime.

Thanks to Bidenflation, those items would cost Kevin a whopping $72.28 in 2023.

A recent Fox News poll found that most voters are highly concerned about inflation and higher prices. Three-quarters say the economy is in bad shape, and two-thirds don’t see any signs that it’s turning around.

According to the poll, only 29% optimistically say the worst is over on the economy and 67% say they don’t see any signs the economy has started to turn the corner. That includes most Republicans (84%) and independents (77%).

